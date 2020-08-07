Singing Bridge.jpg (copy)

The Singing Bridge

The Singing Bridge will be temporarily closed one day next week for its annual inspection.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office engineers will be completing the annual inspection of the structure, which was built in 1894.

Motorists must utilize the Capital Avenue Bridge to cross the river. The sidewalks on the Singing Bridge will remain open to pedestrians.

