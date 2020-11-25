Editors note: This story was updated Wednesday night with information regarding a load analysis conducted by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers.
The Singing Bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic since a crash that occurred Saturday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office.
Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey, with the Frankfort Police Department, said that a single vehicle accident occurred on the bridge Saturday. There were no injuries.
Motorists must utilize the Capital Avenue Bridge to cross the river.
After a load rating analysis, KYTC engineers determined that the structure will remain closed until repairs can be made. The contract for the repair work is expected to begin in January 2021. One sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians.
The Singing Bridge carries more than 5,000 vehicles on an average day. The structure is inspected annually and has had several retrofits, with the most recent being in 2016. The weight limit of the bridge was reduced to three tons in November 2019.
It is one of the oldest structures in Kentucky, and the last one of its kind built by the King Bridge Company that is still open to vehicular traffic. The original deck of the structure was made of timber until its replacement with an open steel grid deck in the 1930s. Sidewalks for pedestrian traffic were later added.
Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Tom Latek, with Kentucky Today, contributed to this report.
