The story behind how Ruthie Hall ended up seeing the derogatory text message that led to the eventual removal from office of former City Commissioner Kyle Thompson is quite simple.
Hall, the private citizen who brought the message to the attention of city authorities, is the sister of Pennie Kendall — also known as “individual B” — who worked at Capital Court Authority LLC with both Thompson and Ashley Sutphin — formerly called “individual A.”
On Dec. 19, Hall was over at Kendall’s house doing laundry, when Kendall’s cellphone dinged. Thinking it was a text from her daughter, Kendall asked Hall to check the message and see what she wanted.
“My phone is always locked except when I am at home,” Kendall explained.
It turns out that the text wasn’t from her daughter. It was the now-infamous message that Thompson had originally sent to Sutphin on Dec. 16.
Before Kendall ever saw the message, Hall made a screenshot of it with her own cellphone.
“I was like what is this,” Hall said after seeing the text. “I read it out loud.”
The derogatory message was about Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, who was then a candidate for police chief, and accused her of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise. Thompson sent the text to Sutphin while the city commission was interviewing Aubrey for the position. Sutphin then forwarded it to Kendall.
Though the message was read aloud during Thompson’s misconduct public hearing on March 17, The State Journal will continue to refrain from publishing its contents verbatim due to its graphic nature.
After observing the text, Hall looked online to see if she could identify who the female police chief candidate Thompson was referring to in the message was, but she was unable to find any information about the FPD chief candidates because the selection process was taking place behind closed doors.
“I only knew one person who worked for the police department — Lynn Aubrey,” Hall told The State Journal, adding that she messaged Aubrey on Facebook to ask her who the female candidate for police chief was.
“I thought ‘this needs to be done correctly and she’ll tell me who I can contact.’ I had information that needed to be given to the (interview) panel or police chief.”
Hall, who worked as a human resources professional for more than 20 years before retiring, was surprised to learn that the female candidate Thompson was referring to was Aubrey.
Though she was initially reluctant to share the contents of the text with Aubrey, Hall eventually did.
“She broke down,” Hall recalled of the assistant police chief’s reaction to learning of the message. “It was a gut-punch. She’s worked her whole life in this community.”
Aubrey told then-Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams about the text and the following day, Dec. 20, Hall signed a sworn affidavit about the text’s contents.
According to Hall, when her name was disclosed as being the person who brought the message to the attention of city leaders, the city offered her police protection. She was also told by the city “to shut it down” and not to respond to anyone about the text message she observed.
Kendall said when Thompson learned that the text message had been shared with city authorities, one of the first things he did was fire her from the office manager job she held at Capital Court Authority LLC for 7½ years.
Sutphin, Thompson’s business partner for eight years, was also let go, but Kendall stressed that Sutphin knew nothing about what was happening behind the scenes saying that gave her “plausible deniability.”
“Ashley was so hurt because it would appear that I had betrayed her,” Kendall stated, adding she was just doing the right thing. “Nobody gained anything from this. I lost my job — all of this is collateral damage.”
“He knew better and the City of Frankfort deserves better,” Hall explained.
On Feb. 22, Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city. In it he refers to Aubrey, saying that he had issues with “supporting a candidate that was the center of a lawsuit involving employment retaliation and one that had a history of troubling interpersonal relationships with fellow police officers.”
The former commissioner, in his suit, says he never denied sending the message despite “slanderous statements” made by City Solicitor Laura Ross, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, other elected leaders, The State Journal and general public on social media that stated he was untruthful about it.
“I do not know if I sent that specific text message at 10:37 a.m. as the document alleges, but I do not erase anything from my phone. I have nothing to hide. I literally receive hundreds upon hundreds of text messages per day. I cannot say that I sent that exact message, as I sit here today,” Thompson said during a closed session, according to the lawsuit.
He accuses the city of “making several important and patently false statements” that have been ignored despite him providing proof of the untruths.
The complaint also claims that since the written charges were made public on Jan. 10, “certain commissioners have made public statements” regarding the case for Thompson’s removal and “released information that should not have been made public,” including “their predisposition to vote for his removal” — a violation of KRS 15.520(6)(c).
The written charges against him included:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
The suit adds that in sharing the text message with Aubrey, Thompson could potentially have civil action brought against him by Aubrey and that she “took the information and immediately used it to potentially commit the criminal act of ‘falsely reporting an incident’” in violation of the city's Code of Ethics.
Aubrey's attorney Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, told The State Journal, "Kyle Thompson’s court action is meritless — it is full of lies, half-truths and misinformation, as were the text messages he sent during the interview process.”
Thompson’s suit, from which Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate has recused himself, asks the court to stop action to remove him from the city commission; for monetary damages, including punitive damages; for all of his costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees; for a jury trial; and "other such relief that he appear entitled.”
“Equally appalling is the harassment and abuse directed at our client by Mr. Thompson, the Frankfort Police Department and the City of Frankfort,” Aubrey’s attorney added. “Furthermore, the harassment and abuse that our client has been subjected to has been perpetrated for no reason other than she is a woman."
At Thompson’s public hearing on March 17, the remaining four members of the city commission — Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May and Leesa Unger — unanimously voted to remove him from office on charges of misconduct following an executive session where they convened for approximately 35 minutes. His removal was effective immediately.
Elected city leaders confirmed two written charges against him.
Thompson, who refused to answer questions on the advice of his counsel during the public hearing, directed questions about the trial-type hearing to his attorney, Thomas Clay of Clay Daniel Law Firm, after the hearing.
“We are disappointed with the way the hearing was conducted and believe there were procedural due-process violations,” Clay told The State Journal, saying they plan to appeal the decision.
Kendall and Hall shared their story in the hope that it will help someone else.
“If it was my daughter, granddaughter or niece, I wouldn’t want a backwards man with a bad attitude (to) stand in their way just because they want to better their position. I wouldn’t want that for anyone,” Hall said.
“No matter what happens, this will never go away for Lynn,” Kendall added.
