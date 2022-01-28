There are some familiar faces and two newcomers who have filed to run for the Frankfort City Commission.
All four incumbents are running — Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May, Kyle Thompson and Leesa Unger. The newcomers are Dawn Hale and J.C. Karsner.
The board consists of four commissioners, who serve two-year terms, and the mayor, who serves four years. Because there are just six candidates, the commission race, which is nonpartisan, won’t be on the primary ballot and the commissioners will be elected in November’s general election. Mayor Layne Wilkerson’s term continues through 2024.
Waldridge, the leading vote-getter in the 2020 election, is serving her second term, making her the longest tenured commissioner.
“I have been afforded time with no primary to concentrate on completing projects, implementing and executing our strategic plan, parks master plan and downtown master plan, while pursuing opportunities for economic development,” Waldridge said. “We have to close the gaps between strategic planning, execution and completion. Over the years we have funded many plans, feasibility studies and surveys, etc.; we must bring things to fruition. It’s time to decide to act and it’s time to lead with integrity.”
Economic development is a key issue with several candidates.
"I believe the most important issues for the city of Frankfort at this moment are as follows: economic development, more accurately the city's plan to attract new, good paying jobs, while also maintaining the good business relationships with the historical economic pillars of our community: the bourbon industry, history and tourism, and the seat of all state government in the commonwealth; crime, specifically drug trafficking and use leading to cycles of addiction that are creating unbelievable overdose numbers; and fiscal responsibility as it relates to the projected short-falls in city revenues beginning in 2023-24,” Thompson said.
Hale, who is running for commissioner for the first time, served as a commissioner for several months in 2014 when she completed the term of Katie Hedden, who had moved to the county.
“The focus of my campaign is to grow Frankfort’s economy and enhance the quality of life for our families,” Hale said. “Frankfort has many positive attributes, but we cannot be content to maintain the status quo while our surrounding counties continue to grow and progress.
“We can no longer depend on state government to grow our economic base. Increased job growth, an increase in our housing stock and more recreational facilities for families will make Frankfort an attractive community to retain our young people as they enter the workforce, and for people to move here from other communities both in and out of state.”
Leadership was also brought up as a key issue.
“We need leaders who are focused on identifying our areas of opportunities to improve and making the necessary decisions to face these problems head on,” May said. “We need leaders who are going to shout our accomplishments to the community and welcome new neighbors and new business with a smile and open arms.
“I believe I will continue to do all of these things and look forward to having the discussions on how I’ll continue to look towards our future, now that it shines brighter than it ever has before.”
Several candidates spoke of the need to work together.
“As the platform for my candidacy develops, one initial focus for me if elected, would be working with the other city commission members, the mayor and other government agencies to insure we are doing all we can to promote the safety and well being of our residents, in general and as it relates to potential public physical health challenges similar to what we have been experiencing,” Karsner said.
Hale sees working together as a way to help the city reach the goals she’s set.
“We can achieve these goals if we are willing to put aside political differences, build consensus and work together for the good of the community,” she said.
The sitting board has three commissioners who are in their first term of office — May, Thompson and Unger.
“I plan to focus on my role as a city commissioner and prove to citizens that I am a compassionate person that wants to better our community,” Unger said. “I would be honored to be able to serve another term to continue to work on projects and initiatives that our BOC has launched in my first term as your commissioner.
“I encourage citizens to watch our meetings and to communicate with your BOC if you have questions or concerns. It is a great way to get to know your board of commissioners.”
Thompson said he’s seen improvement in his areas of concern.
“I have personally worked towards and seen some improvements in some of these areas,” he said. “However, tragically, being in city government has shown me just how awful bureaucracies, legacy chasing and internal power struggles can and do prevent creating solutions to many of these issues. I plan to continue to fight against personal interests and agendas over the greater good. And I promise to always do that with a servant's heart."
For Waldridge, there is a sense of urgency with what lies ahead for the commission.
“The time is now,” she said. “We have to transform Frankfort now to pull ahead in tourism, provide improved quality of life, support economic development that innovatively and creatively molds us into a premiere city. I am dedicated to closing the gaps to securing Frankfort’s future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
“The time is now,” she said. “We have to transform Frankfort now to pull ahead in tourism, provide improved quality of life, support economic development that innovatively and creatively molds us into a premiere city. I am dedicated to closing the gaps to securing Frankfort’s future.”
If we only had something that could close those gaps in our future. Something that could attract 111,000 tourist downtown every year, something that could host 66 events, and bring in nearly $20 million a year in tourist’s dollars. What on Earth could do that?
So, I googled it and all I could find that would do all that was, “build a convention center”.
Hale said. “Frankfort has many positive attributes, but we cannot be content to maintain the status quo while our surrounding counties continue to grow and progress.
What on Earth can we do to break away from this status quo while our surrounding counties continue to grow and progress? If we only had some kind of publicly funded growth and development czar, who would recruit business and provide full time, high paying jobs to our community! We could call it something like KCDC…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.