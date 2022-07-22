Several local residents won civilian awards during the Kentucky State Police’s annual ceremony Thursday at The Foundry.
Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear attended the ceremony and presented awards to KSP personnel on behalf of the administration.
“The Governor and the rest of Team Kentucky realizes the importance of civilian employees at the Kentucky State Police,” Adkins said. “As you are often the driving force behind the scenes assisting troopers and officers in their roles, we as Kentuckians are indebted to you, and we thank you.”
Civilian employees serve in many different roles at KSP from dispatch, maintenance, drivers testing, information technology, public relations and records support. All of these roles allow KSP troopers and officers to effectively do their jobs to protect Kentuckians and create safer communities.
• Kara Winkle, an Administrative Specialist III at Post 12 in Frankfort, won the Post Operations Support Award.
• William Boyd, a Maintenance Worker II at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort, was honored with the Supply/Properties Management Award.
• Jonathan Hart, an Administrative Specialist II at the Drivers Testing Branch in Frankfort, took home the Drivers Testing Award.
• Carol Smith, a Forensic Computer Examiner I in the Electronic Crimes Branch in Frankfort, received the Information Technology Award.
• Brandon Warren, an Administrative Specialist III in the Criminal Identification & Records Branch in Frankfort, won the Records Technical Support Award.
• Mary Kate Hourican, an Administrative Specialist II at the KSP Academy in Frankfort, was honored with the Administrative Services Award.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized civilian employees are the link between KSP and the public. They make sure troopers can respond to situations with all the necessary information.
“While you may not wear the uniform, you are just as important as anyone else who serves in this agency,” Burnett explained.“As a veteran trooper, I can attest that my success is a direct result of your dedicated service and effort. You are the best of the best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.