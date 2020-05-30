Six more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Franklin County on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 41 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-three cases are active; 18 patients have recovered.

The new cases include a 53-year-old male; a 95-year-old male; a 37-yer-old female; and a 55-year-old female. Ages of the two additional cases are unknown at this time but one is female and one is male.

Two of the confirmed 41 cases are positive antibody tests, meaning the person had the virus in the past. No one has died due to complications from the virus in Franklin County as of Saturday evening.

Franklin County COVID-19 cases

The Franklin County Health Department made the announcement during its daily update at 6 p.m. Saturday.

"We have been anticipating a spike in our case count as testing has become so widely available, test results are coming back much faster and as things begin to reopen in Kentucky and residents have more exposures," Judy Mattingly, FCHD public health director, said.

"We want to continue to urge Franklin County to be good neighbors and stay home and away from others in your home if you are feeling ill, continue to social distance as much as possible, wear your mask, cover your cough/sneezes and most importantly, wash your hands!"

FCHD can only report on cases that have been reported to and confirmed by the health department.

Additionally, sometimes cases may be reported for one county because an address change has yet to occur or a person was tested in Franklin County but lives in another county.

