Six troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 12 were honored at Thursday’s annual sworn officer awards ceremony in Lexington.
Senior Trooper Brandon Boggs was named 2021 Post 12 Trooper of the Year and received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Trooper Boggs is a three-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 12 Frankfort.
Detective Justin Hunter was named 2021 Post 12 Detective of the Year. Detective Hunter is an eight-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 12 Frankfort.
Detective Jack Hedges was named the 2021 Critical Incident Response Team Trooper of the Year. Detective Hedges is a 12-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Critical Incident Response Team (Frankfort).
Trooper Charles Wagner was named 2021 Academy Branch Trooper of the Year. Trooper Wagner is a nine-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Academy Branch (Frankfort).
Detective Stephen Spurlock was named 2021 Vehicle Investigations Branch Detective of the Year. Detective Spurlock is an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Vehicle Investigations Branch (Lexington).
Officer Wayne Burke was named 2021 Facilities Security Officer of the Year. Officer Burke is a five-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Facilities Security Branch (Frankfort).
“The past year has challenged us in many ways with the Western Kentucky tornadoes and Eastern Kentucky flooding,” Gov. Andy Beshearsaid. “Through it all, our heroes in uniform have shown up to answer the call for help, no matter the request. Thank you to our troopers and officers for their steadfast service, loyalty, bravery and commitment to creating safer communities. The commonwealth owes all of you a huge debt of gratitude.”
On behalf of the Beshear-Coleman administration, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey attended the ceremony to thank award recipients for their valiant service to the commonwealth and protection of all Kentuckians.
“For every moment of harm prevented, assurance given, and guidance offered to our citizens, thank you. It is because of every member of KSP that the Commonwealth of Kentucky is better and safer for our kids, families and future generations,” Harvey stated.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for going beyond the mission of KSP in 2021 to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth by responding to the western Kentucky tornadoes, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the deadly drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.
“Your dedication and commitment to service is unmatched,” said Burnett. “Each of you put your lives on the line every day. The heroism you have put forth is why you are the best of the best and our agency is indebted to you.”
