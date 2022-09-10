Six troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 12 were honored at Thursday’s annual sworn officer awards ceremony in Lexington.

Senior Trooper Brandon Boggs was named 2021 Post 12 Trooper of the Year and received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Trooper Boggs is a three-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 12 Frankfort.

KSP logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription