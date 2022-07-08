It should not come as a shock to anyone that Kentucky distilled spirits yield a large sum of money when it comes to taxes.
According to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, for the year 2020 the bluegrass state was responsible for 22% of all federal excise tax collections for a total of $1.8 billion.
Distillery tax breakdown
In January, the Kentucky Distillers' Association published a study entitled "The Economic and Fiscal Impacts of the Distilling Industry in Kentucky, 2021." The study estimates that Kentucky will collect $285 million in production and consumption taxes for the 2021 fiscal year.
The state takes the lion's share of that money with 80% or approximately $228.9 million.
As with any industry or individual, distilleries must also pay property taxes. That includes the tax on the land and structures as well as tangible property such as machinery, furniture, vehicles and the distilled spirits aging in the warehouses.
These funds are primarily earmarked for local school systems, local government, fire departments, libraries and health or agricultural districts.
According to the distiller's association report, "the assessed value of land, buildings, equipment and inventory (ready to sell) was $1.49 billion, of which $555.2 million was real estate and $932.5 million was tangible property. The pie chart shows the distribution of taxes paid by jurisdiction type. Public schools are the biggest recipient of property tax payments, with revenues of about $4.96 million or 47.6% of the total."
Additionally, the industry pays ad valorem tax on all bourbon that is aging in barrels in bonded warehouses. For the year 2020 alone the industry payed around $27.8 million in ad valorem property taxes with 86% of that going to local entities across the state.
Kentucky is the only state that taxes whiskey while its aging.
Buffalo Trace and Franklin County
As the bourbon industry continues to grow worldwide, Buffalo Trace has been growing too.
Based on tax information attained from the Franklin County Treasurer's Office through an open records request, Buffalo Trace paid more than $5 million in property taxes in 2021. That breaks down to $1,291,790 in real property and $3,573,013 tangible property.
That total is up 22% from 2020. That money is split between six tax jurisdictions: Franklin County Schools, health department, conservation district, Paul Sawyier Public Library, extension office and fiscal court.
Tax incentives
As with any industry, tax incentives and abatements are often a tool used to help companies with their bottom line.
Franklin County Treasurer Susan Laurenson told The State Journal in April that fiscal court adopted an occupational tax license fee abatement of 0.5% in 2016. However, the 2020-2021 fiscal year audit does not show that those fees were not abated. As a result, the fiscal court collected $351,772 from Buffalo Trace, according to a spreadsheet from the county treasurer.
On the state level, Buffalo Trace benefits from four tax incentive programs according to the Kentucky Financial Incentives Database. Three of the incentives come from Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA) and one from the Kentucky Business Investment Program (KBI). The incentives total $1.7 million in tax breaks, however none of it affects tax funding that goes to Franklin County.
Future contributions to the tax base
Of late, Buffalo Trace has been in the news due to its efforts to build 18 bourbon warehouses in the Peaks Mill area of Franklin County. The distillery's quest to develop the area has caused considerable rancor with not only Peaks Mill residents, but with people in all parts of the county.
According to an email from Buffalo Trace Public Relations Manager Amy Preske, the proposed warehouses would be added revenue for the county tax base.
"Buffalo Trace estimates that they will generate Franklin County ad valorem tax revenue of at least $68 million over the next several decades," Preske pointed out.
Possible changes to barrel taxes
The Kentucky General Assembly is in the process of reviewing the tax code by creating a task force to study the current ad valorem tax rate structure for bourbon barrel sales in the commonwealth.
On June 24 the newly created Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force, co-chaired by Senate President Sen. Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) and Rep. Chad McCoy (R-Bardstown), majority whip.
“The bourbon industry has boomed since taking root in Kentucky in another century,” Stivers said in a June news release. “It’s time to take a closer look at how our signature industry is developing on a local, national and international scale and see if we can adjust the tax structure associated with a far more refined process than over 200 years ago.”
The task force convened at the Capitol on June 24 for its first meeting.
"We are here to see if we can do something positive for our signature industries," McCoy said at the beginning of the meeting. "While at the same time, and I want to make sure everybody hears this, doing no harm to our counties and local governments."
Over the next three months the task force is set to have at least three more meetings before sending its findings to the Legislative Research Committee (LRC) on Dec. 1. From there, it will go to an appropriate committee.
The bulk of the meeting was an overview of Kentucky Alcohol Taxation. During the 90-minute meeting Jennifer Hayes, the staff administrator for the Appropriations and Revenue Committee, briefed the task force on the intricate and often confusing nature of that section of the tax code.
One tax she touched on that caught McCoy's eye was the ad valorem tax on barrels in warehouses. He noted at the end of the meeting that the tax was a burden on new distilleries given that the companies will not profit on the whiskey for several years due to the aging. He went on to point out that the tax is hurting both industry and state growth as a whole.
"What that is doing, if you're looking at 'where am I going to go build my new distillery? Well I could go to Kentucky, that would be great. Or I could go to any other jurisdiction on planet Earth,'" McCoy said, making a case for tax reform. "We are the only one that taxes it in this product at this place. I just want to point out that Kentucky used to have 43% of all distilling jobs. We now have 30%. Kentucky has fallen to 12th in distilleries in the nation and we're falling."
Kentucky is currently tied with North Carolina with 110 licensed distilled spirit producers and bottlers out of 3,830 nationally. California has the most with 446 followed by New York at 255.
