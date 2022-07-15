A Kentucky Court of Appeals judge has upheld a temporary injunction issued by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd in a case regarding an encroachment permit obtained by RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. to allow only right turns at an entrance/exit constructed on U.S. 60 near the intersection with Interstate 64.

In an order issued in late June, Judge Larry Thompson, who serves in the 7th Appellate District, denied RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.’s motion for interlocutory relief from a temporary injunction that Shepherd ordered on Jan. 7.

In 2021, Frankfort Shell Food Mart LLC, located at the corner of U.S. 60 and Duncan Road, filed a civil lawsuit against RaceTrac stating that the encroachment permit granted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet “creates hazardous safety conditions and poses immediate safety concerns” for drivers of the Versailles Road corridor.

RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., the defendant in the case, obtained the right in/right out encroachment permit from KYTC. Attorneys for RaceTrac contended that the entrance/exit meets minimum requirements and was approved and signed off by KYTC’s chief district engineer.

Originally, the developer of the new travel center applied for a permit for a full-access entrance/exit, but the transportation cabinet was only able to approve a permit with restrictions.

“The restriction is that the entrance is a right turn only and the exit is a right turn only,” Jim Hannah, KYTC District 5 information officer, told The State Journal last year. “No left turns in or out are permitted.”

Both parties presented conflicting expert testimony and traffic impact studies in Franklin Circuit Court.

Frankfort Shell Food Mart provided emails from Brian Eaton, a KYTC engineer, who said the transportation cabinet initially did not want an access point on U.S. 60 “due to its effect on the merge and right turn lane.” Eaton expressed concern that the right in access point was too close to the U.S. 60-Duncan Road intersection and “could lead to confusion for drivers turning left.”

“It appears apparent from Eaton’s emails that he was concerned with the safety of the right in/right out turns while RaceTrac was concerned about their loss of profit to Frankfort Shell,” the suit says.

The plaintiff’s expert testimony given by Jihad Hallany presented a “worst case factual scenario.” He factored in the 55 mph speed limit; the likely acceleration of vehicles on U.S. 60 and cars coming off the Interstate 64 off ramp to Duncan Road; the addition of new “decision points” with the right in/right out; frequency of travel on U.S. 60; minimum stopping distance at 55 mph; and accidents that have occurred on the road.

071422 RaceTrac entrance

(Chanda Veno | State Journal)

“Hallany offered extremely credible testimony based upon the likely scenario of how drivers actually behave, rather than assuming that all drivers will comply with the speed limit, keep a lookout, and provide adequate stopping time even when merging into on-coming traffic at the intersection with an entirely new and uncontrolled point of entrance onto the roadway,” court documents state.

Hallany noted that over a five-year period between March 2015 and March 2020, Kentucky State Police records indicate there were 26 injury motor vehicle accidents and 93 property damage accidents on U.S. 60 between the I-64 East offramp and Duncan Road. He concluded this was roughly double the number of accidents that occur in a typical 1,600-foot stretch of urban median-divided highway in the state.

Matthew Bullock, the KYTC district engineer who approved the encroachment permit, provided expert testimony for RaceTrac and pointed out that the speed limit on that stretch of road is 50 mph and that it does not rise to 55 mph until after the proposed right in/right out access.

He told the court he didn’t believe that “queuing issues” would be a problem at the right in entrance or that the right in/right out turn lane created a safety hazard.

Court records show that even though Bullock approved the encroachment permit, he did not give into some of the defendant’s demands. In an email with a RaceTrac lobbyist, Bullock confirmed that KYTC’s concession was to permit the right in/right out on U.S. 60 and no access to RaceTrac on Duncan Road and that the “configuration was all we were willing to give.”

Bullock said his testimony was based on the KYTC Highway Design Guidance Manual, which states “ideally, driveways/entrances are not to be located within the functional area of an intersection, which would include the limits of any auxiliary lanes being utilized.” However, he pointed out that the manual is only guidance and not mandatory.

Bullock also testified that the encroachment permit falls within a “gray area,” in which the requirements of the policy manual were not entirely clear. He said he had to exercise his best judgment.

The judge found that the safety concerns regarding the right in/right out turn lane “were apparent” to KYTC engineers and “concessions were made at the request of RaceTrac.”

In his order granting the temporary injunction, Shepherd found that Frankfort Shell Food Mart LLC had shown the “likelihood of irreparable injury through harm or injury resulting from the additional traffic hazard.”

The judge said it is the court’s duty to weigh the issue of physical harm/injury versus the potential economic impact a delayed opening would have on RaceTrac.

“To the court, the safety of the citizens of Frankfort and the Commonwealth of Kentucky take precedence over the economic impact a delay may cause,” Shepherd wrote.

In upholding Shepherd’s temporary injunction, Thompson, the appellate court judge, stated in his order that the circuit court’s assessment does not constitute an abuse of discretion and it’s ruling on standing is, in the very least, supportive of a finding that Shell established a substantial question on the merits.

“The trial court determined Hallany’s testimony was more credible than Bullock’s as to the ultimate conclusion of whether an encroachment permit should have been issued. Moreover, the trial court focused on evidence produced at the hearing demonstrating the Cabinet initially had misgivings concerning the RIRO (right in right out) similar to those ultimately raised by Shell,” Thompson wrote.

The Court of Appeals review was to merely whether the trial court abused its discretion and Thompson noted that it did not.

“The trial court purported to balance the safety concerns inherent in Shell’s motion versus the potential economic impact ‘a temporary injunction would cause for [RaceTrac] in a delayed opening.’ It determined that safety took ‘precedence over the economic impact a delay may cause,’” Thompson wrote. “The trial court has considerable latitude in balancing the equities and its conclusion in doing so is not an abuse of discretion.”

