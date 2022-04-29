Since December, Buffalo Trace’s proposed expansion into Peaks Mill has been a hot topic. Countless “Protect Peaks Mill” yard signs, numerous letters to the editor, guest columns and editorials in The State Journal, representing both sides, emphasize the distillery’s impact on the community.
Following a report in The Anderson News on April 15 saying Buffalo Trace was planning on building its 24 bourbon warehouses on 450 acres in Anderson County, many were left wondering about the financial impact the move would have on Franklin County, as well as the future of the distillery’s plans in Peaks Mill, which is still in the cards.
Speaking specifically about its financial impact, it was estimated that Anderson County would receive almost $6 million in tax revenue from the new warehouses. Many in Franklin County lament the loss of that potential income, with roughly half of that going towards Franklin County Schools.
Some readers asked how much Buffalo Trace pays in county property taxes already, and if they are subject to any county incentives. The State Journal reached out to Franklin County Treasurer Susan Laurenson to answer that question.
On Dec. 22, 2016, the fiscal court adopted an occupational tax license fee abatement of 0.5%. Laurenson shared the county’s 2020-2021 fiscal year audit with The State Journal, which showed that “the Franklin County Fiscal Court did not abate any occupational tax license fees.”
So, while Buffalo Trace could have potentially taken advantage of a tax incentive, it did not.
What about property taxes? Laurenson told the newspaper that Buffalo Trace paid $1,291,790 in real property taxes, which is based on real estate, and $3,753,013 in tangible property taxes, which is based on physical property, such as furniture and vehicles. Added up, this amounts to $5,044,803 in total property taxes paid to Franklin County, which is split up among six tax jurisdictions: Franklin County Schools, health department, conservation district, Paul Sawyier Public Library, extension office and fiscal court.
In regards to state tax incentives, Buffalo Trace is currently a recipient of five different tax incentives: three from the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA), one from Kentucky Industrial Development Act (KIDA) and one from the Kentucky Business Investment Program (KBI).
The maximum tax incentives for the three KEIA programs are $840,000, $100,000 and $200,000. The KIDA program has a maximum tax incentive of $780,000 and the KBI program has a maximum tax incentive of $1.25 million.
While this does not affect the money received by Franklin County, it is still important to know that the distillery does benefit from state tax incentives.
Peaks Mill pushback
The State Journal first reported on Buffalo Trace’s intentions to expand and build 24 bourbon warehouses in Peaks Mill back in December. Since then, the distillery has changed tactics from requesting a zoning change to a text amendment that would allow bourbon warehouses to be built in agricultural and rural residential districts.
A petition also popped up in opposition to the proposed zone amendments. At the time of publishing, it had 934 signatures.
At the Feb. 24 zoning update committee meeting, throngs of people showed up to voice their opinions about the proposed zoning amendment. The committee voted to table discussion on the amendment until its meeting in May.
Many of the issues raised during that meeting, such as the distiller’s fungus and the warehouse’s effects on the community, were later addressed in a “Myth vs. Fact” section on a website set up by Buffalo Trace called SupportBuffaloTrace.com. There, the distillery attempts to dispel what it perceives as misconceptions about its expansion into Peaks Mill.
For example, in response to thoughts that the warehouses will “ruin the natural beauty of the area, destroying wetlands and woodlands,” the distillery says, “environmental studies show that the Peaks Mill development will double the number of protected local wetland acres, safeguarding more than 70 wetland acres in the Elkhorn Creek valley. The project will also preserve approximately 28 acres of local woodlands, with warehouses being constructed only in open fields that are currently being utilized for crops and/or livestock production.”
Shawn Thomas, one of the members of the group Protect Peaks Mill, took issue with some of what Buffalo Trace was saying. By labeling the concerns of Peaks Mill residents as “myths” Thomas said the distillery was being dismissive and showed “no respect for concerns about the permanent adverse consequences that Buffalo Trace’s proposal would have on rural landowners in the county.”
Thomas characterized the website as “greenwashing” saying the distillery failed to mention that the warehouses would be on a karst feature, which is a landscape underlain by limestone which has been eroded by dissolution, producing ridges, towers, fissures, sinkholes and other characteristic landforms. He also said the distillery was trying to “obfuscate the issue” by saying the warehouses would be a better use of land than a “hypothetical high-density residential development.”
Amy Preske, public relations manager for Buffalo Trace, told The State Journal the mention of residential development came from a column penned by one of the property owners, Brad Noel.
In it he said a residential development, as well as high-intensity cattle farming, were considered as potential uses for the property. However, he said he was happy to hear the proposal from Buffalo Trace to use the land for bourbon warehouses.
“Under the proposal, the woodlands will be protected from timber harvesting or clear cutting, and the wetlands and water quality will be safeguarded from any potential multi-home site septic systems which would be needed to support any potential planned residential development,” Noel wrote in his column.
While there is no planned residential development, and likely never has been, it was still presented as a lesser alternative to the proposed bourbon warehouses.
Something not touched on in the "Myth vs. Fact" page was the distiller’s fungus, which occurs when evaporated ethanol reacts with moisture in the air. In an article by Vice Media in 2014, a lawsuit was brought against Buffalo Trace and Jim Beam, as well as Diageo, Brown-Forman and Heaven Hill in Shively, to pay for property damage done by the fungus.
While the effect of the fungus on property is well-documented, its health effects are less well-known, which worries some residents. However, according to a 2019 report from the Indiana Department of Health (ISDH), Environmental Public Health Division, there have been no known health issues related to the fungus.
Preske reinforced that idea.
“What you refer to as 'distiller’s fungus' is scientifically known as baudoinia compniacensis. There is no evidence that baudoinia compniacensis causes health issues," she stated. "Buffalo Trace’s warehouse development plan intentionally places warehouses in the middle of the property, thereby creating a buffer zone to the surrounding area.”
What’s next for Peaks Mill?
Although plans have been filed to build warehouses in Anderson County, Buffalo Trace has not given up on Peaks Mill. As stated earlier, the May meeting for the zoning update committee has been moved to Thursday, April 28.
Preske told The State Journal that the plans in Anderson County are all part of Buffalo Trace’s parent company Sazerac Company’s plan to meet the demand caused by the recent bourbon craze.
“As worldwide demand continues to increase exponentially for all of Sazerac’s whiskey brands, we anticipate making an additional capital investment in the state of Kentucky of at least $500 million on top of our current $1.2 billion budget for distilling, warehousing and barrel making. Sazerac is actively working in many parts of the commonwealth on these future projects, including Franklin and Anderson counties,” Preske added.
Preske also made sure to quell rumors that Buffalo Trace had plans to leave Franklin County.
“Buffalo Trace Distillery has been an iconic Franklin County landmark since 1787 and we intend to call Kentucky’s capital city and county home for generations to come.”
