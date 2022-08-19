Trauma. It is an unfortunate and seemingly inescapable hazard of being in law enforcement.
From being the first on the scene at a horrific car wreck, seeing the aftermath of murders and rapes, having their lives threatened in a high speed car chase or officer-involved shooting, it is understandable that the average person would struggle to cope with any of these events.
According to mental health professionals who work with first responders, the average person might see one or two truly traumatic events in their lifetime. For someone who spends years as a first responder, the number of events they are likely to witness is between 750-800 throughout a 20-year career.
Unfortunately, many law enforcement officers have struggled to find healthy ways to cope with horrors they have experienced in their career.
For Frankfort Chief of Police Dustin Bowman and Assistant Chief Derrick Napier, there was never much of an emphasis placed on seeking help for things like post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when they first started.
"Whenever I came in, you had to be the tough guy," Bowman remembered. "You didn't show emotions. When you saw traumatic things that shocked you, you didn't talk about it. We did not sit around saying 'this has really messed me up.' Speaking on just my behalf, there have been a couple of scenes that I have carried with me through my career. The very first child death I saw after becoming a father ... for years after I would have dreams where I saw my kids in that situation."
Napier, who joined FPD around the same time as Bowman, said when they started out those feelings were not discussed.
"No one ever said don't talk about, don't ask for help," Napier said. "But no one was ever directed to seek help either."
"It was old school," Bowman added. "You were expected to tough it out because that is what we do."
According to Dr. Trevor Wilkins, a licensed professional therapist and former police officer based in Lexington, police historically have not been well taken care of when it comes to helping them deal with the stressors of the job.
"34% of public safety members still believe there will be negative repercussions for seeking mental health," Wilkins said.
In addition to the stigma surrounding getting help, Wilkins said that officers will internalize their emotions which often leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as substance abuse and possibly suicide.
"What we know is that there is a minimum of 300 law enforcement suicides a year," Wilkins said. "That is probably an extremely low number because it is self reported. But we are tracking that more now. We are starting to see that it is not just somebody we knew, not just someone else at a neighboring agency, there are quite a few of us dealing with this."
In an effort to assist officers in effectively dealing with trauma, the Frankfort Police Department has incorporated a mental health component to its annual wellness program.
The program is a test administered every fall that goes over several different facets within a police officer's skill set, assigning points to each. Starting in 2018, FPD added the mental health piece.
In this program officers make an appointment with Wilkins, whether they are dealing with a traumatic event or not.
"It is weighted pretty heavily to encourage officers to go and talk to somebody," Napier explained. "There were some reservations about it at first. Then a couple guys did it, and there was good feedback. Then some other folks did it and now a lot of officers take advantage."
Officers from the police chief down, now partake in the program.
"I did not seek help until we started offering this program," Bowman said. "The program we have established with Trevor, I see him once a year, I understand there is a need for some officers to go more than that."
In addition to helping officers achieve better mental health, Bowman noted that the therapy gives officers more self awareness while on the job.
"Outside of suicide, there are officers who don't recover from some event, then respond to something else incorrectly," Bowman noted. "He costs himself his career because his response was based on that old trauma and not based on what was in front of him. So we want to instill the faith in our officers that we are there for them. In doing that, having these programs is crucial in providing that support."
Wilkins said that there has been a surge in research and understanding of how trauma affects the brain. One thing they discovered is that trauma is not always the main issue.
"All trauma is not always the problem," Wilkins noted. "If all trauma was the problem, we would have quit on day two. What we know about trauma is what causes the most problems when our brain really can't makes sense of what happened. For some people that is a wreck, for others it's a fire, but we cannot really track what trauma is going to be the one."
Wilkins said that the program allows officers to be aware of the symptoms of things like PTSD and get ahead of it before it causes irreparable harm.
"What I am interested in is how all of this is affecting their daily functions," Wilkins stated. "Their ability to come over and learn about trauma and learn about the symptoms and what it looks like, give them the ability over officers who don't do it, to say 'hey, I am seeing some of the things we have talked about before and I have a big concern that this one might be causing me a problem.'"
Wilkins said that he is not aware of any other agency that has incorporated a mental health aspect into its wellness program.
Going forward, FPD has every intention of continuing on with the program. If anything, Bowman wishes they had started it sooner.
"If I could have given myself advice," Bowman said thinking back on his career, "I would have recommended that I meet with someone on day one."
