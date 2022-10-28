According to the preamble of the Kentucky Code of Judicial Conduct, “An independent, fair, and impartial judiciary is indispensable to our system of justice. The United States and Kentucky legal systems are based upon the principle that an independent, impartial, and competent judiciary, composed of men and women of integrity, will interpret and apply the law that governs our society.”
But in an increasingly divided and antagonistic political climate, do Kentucky voters even care if this exists? When big money comes to town, will the “independent, fair, and impartial judiciary” still stand, or will national interest in controlling local offices come to fruition?
That is the question that will be put to the test on Nov. 8 when Frankfort and Franklin County residents head to the polls to cast their ballots in one of the most hotly contested midterm elections in recent history.
Chief among these contests is the race for Franklin Circuit Court Judge, which finds two-term incumbent Phillip Shepherd, no stranger to courting controversy, facing opposition from Department of Agriculture general counsel Joe Bilby.
Shepherd incurred the ire of former Gov. Matt Bevin on multiple occasions (Bevin was quoted as calling Shepherd a “partisan hack” after butting heads on several policy reversals), as well as raising hackles of other state GOP leaders with his rulings in support of Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 pandemic safety regulations, a decision later overturned in a unanimous ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
But it is the smaller-scale rulings in Franklin Circuit Court that have become the target of conservative PAC ads blasting across television and social media channels.
The ads, paid for by the far-left Fair Courts America-Kentucky, blast Shepherd for his ruling in 2018 to sentence Shepherdsville man Martin Klemens to just shy of two years home incarceration with an ankle monitor for unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
The minor in question was not a child or teen, but a Kentucky State Police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media platforms Omegle and Kik.
Klemens, who had no previous criminal record and expressed remorse for his actions, was ruled to be “at zero risk of reoffending,” according to the final reports issued by the Department for Probation and Parole, the agency charged with determining viability of home incarceration for felons.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland wrote in an editorial published by The State Journal earlier this month that, “Abuse of a child in any form, sexual, physical or otherwise, is abhorrent to me. There are people who are now serving or who have served decades in prison from such cases I have tried who can attest to this. Nevertheless, it is my absolutely firm position that given the somewhat unique circumstances of this case, Judge Shepherd correctly applied the law, and that his action not only achieved justice but was also abundantly sensible.”
Cleveland continued, “The record in this case clearly supports Judge Shepherd’s action. As documented, the defendant had no prior criminal history, was clearly remorseful regarding his misguided actions and had support of his family, church and employer. Klemens at no time had virtual or actual contact with a child, but rather with an officer posing as a child."
Despite the support of Cleveland and others in the legal community, Fair Courts’ ads continue to run regularly (a recent scan of YouTube videos saw the ad initiate 22 times on 30 videos, all varying topics and both logged in with an account and logged out with computer cache cleared and in a separate jurisdiction as well as in Franklin County).
Meanwhile, Shepherd’s ad campaign is focusing on his record on the bench, his impartiality (ruling just as frequently in favor of conservative regulations as more liberal regulations), as well as against the “out-of-state" and “dark money” of his opponent.
A review of required campaign finance documentation for both Shepherd and Bilby found that many private, individual donors on both sides had given the maximum allowable by law ($2,000), and that as of the writing of this story, the following figures have been published (available at the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance website, www.kref.ky.gov):
Figures here include summaries of those filed under the most recent “15 Day Pre” requirement by the Registry.
The Judicial Campaign Conduct Committee noted in findings from a charge levied by Bilby’s campaign that two donations made to Shepherd’s campaign by elected officials that had been overlooked were refunded by the campaign upon discovery, thus clearing his campaign of any ethics violations.
Bilby’s campaign has garnered fundraising support from Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), $4,000 in donations from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Bluegrass Committee, as well as substantial donations from GOP stalwarts Anne Northrup, former gubernatorial candidate and Louisville Metro Council member Hal Heiner, and Forcht Bank CEO Terry Forcht.
What seems to be controlling the wheel in this election cycle is the influx of “supported funding,” money that isn’t donated to individual campaigns, and therefore not accountable to campaign finance regulations.
Estimates show that $1.6 million in funds from Fair Courts America–Kentucky has been allocated towards state judicial races, with a staggering $200,000 dedicated to the Shepherd-Bilby race alone. All of these funds trace back to two Illinois Republicans, Richard Uihlein and Doug Truax, the former billionaire shipping magnate and the latter a former Illinois U.S. Senate candidate who lost to his Democratic opponent in 2014.
“Friends of Phil Shepherd” have been running their own smaller-scale advertising campaign, eschewing the big-budget PAC ads with a more intimate and community-driven focus. Without PAC funding the campaign has raised nearly $500,000 from individual donations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.