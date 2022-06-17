Could a consolidation of the city’s parks with county-owned Lakeview Park be in the pipeline?
The Frankfort City Commission shared their thoughts on the possibility at Monday’s meeting.
Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens told the board that the city and county are “feeling out” what parks consolidation would look like. The city maintains all of Frankfort's local parks with the exception of Lakeview Park, which is owned by the county.
“There’s not been a ton of discussion real deep into the weeds. It’s just kind of been a couple of general conversations that we’ve had with the county parks director Charlie Lewis,” Pickens explained.
He asked if park consolidation is something the Board of Commissioners has an appetite for because it will take time, effort and research to get everyone on the same page.
“It’s not like we can push a button and be done by tomorrow. It will be a significant, fundamental change,” Pickens stated.
The city currently operates eight parks — Capitol View, Cove Spring, Dolly Graham, East Frankfort, Juniper Hill, Leslie Morris, River View and Todd Park.
While the county owns the Lakeview Park property the city maintains the girls softball complex at the park.
More than likely a parks district or something of the sort would need to be developed for parks to be its own separate entity.
“Technically I wouldn’t be a city employee any more and park staff wouldn’t be city employees any more,” Pickens noted, saying that the group would receive support from both the city and county.
When he came from Shelby County, Pickens said they were in the process of combining the parks there and had been since the 1970s.
He also stressed that there have not been many cities and counties in Kentucky that have consolidated outside of Louisville and Lexington and wanted to gauge the city commission’s interest to see if it was something they wanted to move toward.
“I truly think this is the right direction for Frankfort Parks and Franklin County Parks. I think this allows us to have a group to where we all can be together and communicate in one team. So we know what we want and expect out of our parks,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge opined.
When it comes to financials, the parks budget should be triple what it is and it should be its own separate budget, she said.
“If we want parks to be tourism and we want parks to be quality of life for our community, we really have to think bigger,” she stated, adding that it will take some time to get there.
Waldridge noted that City Manager Laura Hagg suggested the idea of a parks district and 3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller brought up the idea of a tourism/sports commission.
During a conversation with Mueller, the city commissioner told him the lines of communication need to be open between the city and county from the beginning.
“The county is not going to do Lakeview on their own. They are going to come and ask for something from the city. So if you’re going to come and ask us for millions to pull away from a project that we may have going on — let’s be honest, that question is going to come — so why not just work together and be stronger,” Waldridge added.
She believes one parks system is the way to go and it needs a budget that supports its mission. Waldridge also suggested that money obtained from abandoned properties could go toward the parks budget.
City Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen agreed the parks need more support. She pointed out that the city and county each have about 25,000 residents.
“Currently, they (the county) are not financially helping to support any of our parks, but certainly they are using them and we welcome them,” she explained.
Rosen also mentioned that figuring out how the city and county can work together will be interesting because financial improvements need to be made.
“With the election coming up there will be some significant changes in the magistrates and certainly judge-executive, so I am wondering if maybe our timing is a little bit too early. Maybe it should be after November.”
Waldridge rejected the idea of waiting until after the general election saying that the community has waited long enough.
“For our parks system, why we are where we are is because people continue to put off things,” she remarked. “The goal is to continue getting information that is going to behoove us to make the best decision and that’s where the same people are in those meetings and everyone has knowledge to see what’s best for Frankfort and Franklin County and the direction we want our city and county to go.”
Waldridge stressed the importance of both local governments being on the same page and seeing what a partnership looks like.
“I just know that if we’re going to continue to say that we need a pool; we’re going to say we need an indoor facility; we need more turf fields over at Capitol View, that’s just a starting point for us. That’s not tennis courts and everything else. So then when you have the county working on something over in Lakeview that they're probably going to ask us for a few million dollars that has nothing to do with us, that’s taking away from us doing things in our parks and things of that nature,” she said.
Commissioner Leesa Unger commented that both Rosen and Waldridge made valid points and that she was supportive of the idea for consolidation.
Fellow Commissioner Kelly May asked if anyone knew what the current county parks budget was and Pickens roughly estimated it to be between $400,000 and $500,000.
“While I think it’s obviously great that we have the opportunity to work together, I think it’s important that we clearly identify what we believe the benefit would bring by doing that,” he said. “But to move forward with the discussion of merging the parks as a whole, I’m not prepared to support that.”
When asked by Hagg about how many manhours it would take to develop such a plan, Pickens estimated approximately 500.
“With your time what’s more important right now, to work on the Lakeview Park sports commission and helping see that through or consolidating the parks or can we do them both at the same time,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson questioned.
“I don’t think it would be wise for me to spend a ton of time getting into the weeds if there’s no appetite with the county,” Pickens responded regarding the idea of parks consolidation.
Hagg suggested that the city form a parks committee — similar to the finance committee that it recently formed. The committee would be composed of two commissioners, who would be points of contact to help continue those conversations, and at least one staff member.
Rosen was in favor of the creation of a parks committee, but was quick to add the differences between the city’s parks and Lakeview Park.
“Our focus on parks has been more trails and individual use types of things. The other part to think about is the county has never shared any monetary amount for our maintenance of our parks but is potentially asking for help with Lakeview, which I’m not opposed to — but there are both sides of that that need to be considered,” she said.
