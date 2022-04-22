Retirees Ray and Jenny Barger moved to Big Eddy Road 19 years ago for the peace, quiet and tranquility that their home along the Kentucky River provides.
With four acres of land, a large deck and backyard pool, the Bargers' home is often host to friends and family who gather on hot summer days to beat the heat.
Now, they, like many of their neighbors, are concerned about the possibility of a residential drug treatment facility moving into the neighborhood.
“We’re not going to enjoy the kind of life we have in this country setting,” Ray Barger, whose residence is approximately 200 feet from the proposed location of Not Forgotten Recovery LLC, he told The State Journal.
The Bargers are particularly worried about the effect that an increase in traffic will have on Big Eddy Road, which is already narrow with ditches on both sides of the roadway and pocked with potholes, and the possibility that the unfenced treatment facility will bring unwanted crime to the neighborhood.
They have good reason to be concerned. About a year after they located to Big Eddy their home was broken into by escapees from the Franklin County Regional Jail, who stole several items, destroyed their property and tore up their car by trying to hotwire it.
The escapees were eventually captured in Tennessee and even though the Bargers weren’t home at the time of the burglary, they were traumatized by the break-in.
“Put yourself in our position. Would you want something like this next to you?”
The proposal
On Feb. 11, in a 6-1 vote with 6th District Magistrate Lambert Moore casting the lone no vote, the Franklin County Fiscal Court approved a text amendment to allow for residential recovery facilities to be added to the land use table as a conditional use in the Agricultural (AG), Rural Residential (RR), Rural Residential B (RB), Professional Office (PO), Rural Limited Commercial (CL), General Commercial (CG), Highway Commercial (CH), Industrial Commercial (IC) or General Industrial (IG) zone.
Ben Judah, Franklin County planning supervisor, told the Frankfort/Franklin County Board of Zoning Adjustments at its April 12 meeting that the property located at 505 and 507 Johnson Road is in the Rural Residential zone and the applicants, Dr. Mark and Melissa Deaton, have requested the approval of a conditional use permit.
“I do have positive findings in section A through H. The residential recovery does have specific conditions that were required per the text amendment that the fiscal court approved,” Judah explained. “Those items include the location, site plan, parking, screening, lot size, waste management and fire department pre-plan.”
Judah identified positive findings as:
A) The street or road capacity and conditions is adequate to serve anticipated additional traffic.
B) Public facilities required are available.
C) The conditional use proposed is in accordance with the intent of the zoning district within which it will be located.
D) The proposed use will have no adverse effect upon the adjacent or surrounding property.
E) Appropriate screening or buffering is provided in accordance with off-street parking regulations.
F) Any sign requirement will have been met and no sign for any conditional use in any residential zoning district will exceed two square feet.
G) All specific conditions enumerated in A-G have been fulfilled.
H) The use and development of land complies with the adopted Comprehensive Plan.
Board of Zoning Adjustments member Mitch Buchanan questioned the validity that the proposed use will have no adverse effect upon the adjacent or surrounding property.
“This really doesn’t have to do with the use so much to me as the volume of change to this land use,” he stated. “You’re taking a piece of property where there are two residences on there and you’re going to now allow up to 55 people to live there.”
Buchanan pointed out that the board was still gathering facts.
“But to me, whether they are quilting or beekeeping or anything else, that’s a huge volume of people all of the sudden in one place. So to me to say that’s a positive finding, I don’t agree,” he added.
Buchanan said it seems that fiscal court has allowed the rural residential zoning district to become a catchall for everything.
“Not that that’s good or bad, but when people are expecting to live in a rural area you have these types of uses allowed to come in and change things after people have invested in a piece of property, to me it’s a drastic change,” he stated to a round of applause from those in attendance.
“Please do not clap,” Brandon White, vice chair, requested.
Judah countered that he looked at the issue from the built perspective and that the Deatons are not proposing the construction of an industrial or commercial building. He concluded that the clients will be contained within residential structures therefore the buildings they are housing this facility in will be residences.
Buchanan, like the Bargers, also raised the concern that the recovery facility will be close to a neighborhood.
“You have that ability to impose additional (buffering) requirements above and beyond what I put in my report,” Judah responded.
He also mentioned that there were no other multi-family dwellings in the area that he knew of when that question was raised by board member Margaret Townsley.
Judah recommended the approval of the conditional use permit for Not Forgotten Recovery LLC with the following conditions:
• The permit is granted solely for the property located at 505 and 507 Johnson Road.
• The permit is not transferable and any change in ownership of the facility or use will make the approval null and void.
• Any signage must meet the requirements of sign regulations and conditional uses unless otherwise authorized by variance procedures.
• The applicant receives all the necessary regulatory approvals from other local, state and federal agencies for legal operation of the facility.
• Use is limited to 45 clients.
• A fire department inspection occurs prior to the use commencing.
• Health department approval is required prior to the use commencing.
• The Franklin County chief building official must approve the structure for use as a residential recovery facility.
“I’ve read through the staff report. I didn’t see a whole lot of background on the proposed facility other than just talking about a residential recovery facility,” added board member Barry Holder. “Can you tell us a little more about it and what its mission is?”
Not Forgotten Recovery
The Deatons, who will own and operate the residential treatment center, began discussions with the planning department roughly a year ago about the facility, which they wish to locate in a rural area of Franklin County to allow for outdoor activities, such as gardening and the keeping of one or more small animals.
They soon learned from the planning director that there was nowhere in the county to establish such a facility, their attorney Joshua Harp, of Baughman Harp PLLC, told the Board of Zoning Adjustments. The zoning ordinance itself simply did not include such a place.
“There was simply not a definition. There was not a conditional use. There was not a permitted use,” Harp explained. “In other words, residential recovery facilities were not allowed anywhere in Franklin County.”
So the Deatons began the long and arduous process of having the Franklin County zoning ordinance amended. This required several steps including approval from the zoning update committee, planning commission and fiscal court.
“We have gone to great lengths to get this right,” Harp said.
The amendment that was ultimately adopted by the fiscal court put a minimum size requirement in rural residential and agricultural zones of five acres for facilities that would be 16 or fewer beds or client space and ultimately required a minimum of 10 acres if a facility would have more than 16 beds available. The property where Not Forgotten Recovery wants to locate is 35 acres.
According to Mark Deaton, the recovery center will accommodate men only and is a 30- to 90-day program, which focuses on behavioral change. The residential facility will enable the patients to be monitored 24 hours a day and allow for case management services to equip the clients with resources — such as transportation, food, clothing and, hopefully, employment in the community.
“Recovery is kind of like going through puberty all over again at middle age, most of the time, because they skip it,” Mark Deaton stated, adding many addicts begin using drugs in their teen years and skip what they were supposed to learn as teenagers. “Then you have adults trying to learn that. You can’t do as successful a job that needs to be done teaching adults adolescent basic skills without residential treatment.”
Though this is the first recovery facility that the Deatons will operate, Mark Deaton has significant experience as a licensed, professional clinical counselor supervisor; licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor, supervisor level; state-certified DUI administrator; state-certified DUI assessor; autonomous batterer intervention program provider; certified crisis and first responder; and adult care support specialist, supervisor level. He has a doctorate degree in psychology with a specialization in addiction psychology.
Perhaps his most important qualification is that he has been sober from alcohol and opioids for nearly 14 years.
“For the past 20-25 years, I think I have gained some intensive experience on each side of the tracks on this thing,” he told the board.
“I am aware that someone who does not suffer from addiction will never understand fully what that is like. They can’t. I understand that someone who does suffer from addiction will never fully understand what it’s like to not. They can’t.”
The Deatons have owned an outpatient center for approximately four years and, according to Melissa Deaton, the couple has a 75-80% success rate. They currently work with the Franklin County Drug Court and recently had an eight-month stretch without a drug relapse.
When asked about the goal of residential recovery facility, she said, “We want to create a community of life, a community where people do recover and then they go on to help other people recover. That’s our passion.”
Clients of Not Forgotten Recovery can be referred from drug court, other treatment facilities, medical doctors, the Department of Community Based Services, hospitals, schools, colleges and family. But patients must be detoxed before starting the program.
Melissa Deaton stated that roughly 25% of their clients are court-ordered.
“Just because someone is ordered to be there does not mean that there is not a part of them that wants (to recover) and part of our training is getting that part of them to come out and be stronger — empowering them,” she explained.
Since it is not lockdown facility, Buchanan questioned what happens when a client, regardless of whether they are there voluntarily or not, walks off.
“I think a lot of concern from the people that live around there is what if they’re wandering around the neighborhood looking for whatever,” he added.
Though the treatment center cannot require patients to stay, it does plan to require those wishing to leave to talk to a staff member first. There will be cameras to monitor clients and an alarm will sound if a door or window is opened to alert on-duty staff.
Because all admissions will go through the outpatient center on U.S. 127, part of the program is that people won’t know where it is located. No one will be dropped off or picked up at the residential facility.
“We can transport (them) wherever we need to keep them as safe as possible,” Mark Deaton remarked.
Proponents
Big Eddy Road residents Rev. Peter Doddema, a priest at the Church of Ascension, and his wife, Nicole, an alternative sentencing social worker with the public defender’s office, were the only two to speak in favor of Not Forgotten Recovery.
Both believe treatment centers are desperately needed in the Franklin County community.
Peter Doddema told the board that many of his parishioners are in recovery and he is familiar with the struggles they face.
“I see the change that these programs can make in their lives for the positive and they literally keep these people alive,” he stated.
“I am quite happy to live down the road from them, to interact with them.”
Nicole Doddema, who has visited recovery centers in many communities as part of her job, echoed her husband’s sentiments and is not fearful of clients leaving the facility and wandering around the neighborhood. She said that belief is based on fear and misinformation.
“We need this kind of facility in our neighborhoods so that we can model a good way of living — positive ways that they haven’t been able to experience,” she remarked.
“It’s a great opportunity for our neighborhoods to be able to be involved in this process and to save lives and help them become contributing members in our communities.”
Opponents
Nine neighbors were outspoken against the planned drug treatment center.
Ronald Penn, who has lived on Big Eddy Road for the past 45 years with his wife, Debbie, reached out to 28 of his neighbors and said that one only person was in favor of establishing a facility in their neck of the woods.
He worries that the structure, which was built for single-family occupancy, does not provide adequate infrastructure for the number of people the center plans to serve.
“There are approximately 196 property owners on KY 1263. Not Forgotten Recovery is proposing a maximum of 55 people that could be onsite. This is one-fifth of the number of property owners on our road,” Penn added.
He also mentioned security issues, such as the lack of lighting on the road and the affect additional traffic will have on the already bumpy street.
“As Mr. Penn noted, the road is not compatible does not have the capacity in the condition to adequately serve the anticipated additional traffic,” said Jim Boyd, a local attorney, who also lives in the neighborhood.
Gwendolyn Hibdon’s Travis Circle home is located on the property adjacent to the planned facility.
As a lifelong resident of the area, she opposes the proposal because of the increased risk of flooding and property damage. She told the board that Travis Circle already has severe drainage issues and that there is a sinkhole approximately halfway across the field where the facility and her house sit.
“What happens is when the Kentucky River reaches flood level, instead of coming across that field, it pushes up through the sinkhole, pushes into that pooled water and into at least two of our homes that are located at 190, 191 and 193 Travis Circle,” she explained.
“I am in fear of being flooded even worse, as is my mother next door and the property across the street from us.”
She also mentioned that an embankment on Big Eddy Road has collapsed several times and the last time it took three years before the road opened back up to traffic.
“My fear in that is that should Big Eddy Road be flooded or down, it increases the response time for EMS, which was not included in any of the staff reports,” Hibdon stated.
Castil Williams, a Travis Circle neighbor of Hibdon’s, added that even though the property being discussed is 35½ acres — it’s unusable because half of it is on a flood plain.
He said that within approximately 1½ miles of that property — either way — there are 96 homes, meaning it’s not a rural secluded area.
“I don’t know of anybody that I’ve spoken to on either Travis Circle or Big Eddy who is opposed to rehabilitation,” Williams added. “We’re just saying not here.”
Johnson Road resident Liz Shepherd also objected to the location of the facility, which she said is a for-profit corporation and not a charitable institution.
She, like other women in the area that she has spoken to, worries about clients walking off from the recovery center.
“They have conceded they don’t have a 100% success rate and I wouldn’t expect that they would,” Shepherd remarked. “But they know that they’re going to have people that walk off and they know they’re going to have people that leave this facility and every time that happens we’re going to be living in fear. We’re waiting for the shoe to drop when that happens.”
Mike Wells, who resides on Travis Circle, was more blunt in his approach.
His main concern was that some of the patients will be court-ordered and might choose rehab over jail and disclose the location of the recovery center to friends and family.
“They can go on the river on the other side take some tennis balls carve ‘em out put the drugs in, throw over,” Wells said. “(The patients) go out during the day doing their chores or whatever. They pick ‘em up.”
He, like others, also warned of walkoffs.
“(The Deatons) say they rarely happen. It only takes one time,” he reiterated. “That’s one time too many.”
Johnson Road resident Clay Patrick attempted to discredit the Deatons' claim that some of the Never Forgotten Recovery’s clients will come from the jail, but they are not inmates.
“Well, they’re inmates the day before they walk on to this property,” he continued, “and they’re going to be living next to our parents, our elderly parents, our kids, our wives, our husbands, our friends and neighbors who can’t take care of themselves. They are going to be a danger to all of those people.”
Jim Charlton, who also lives on Johnson Road, urged the board to look further into the proposal.
“I ask you all, if this was a quarter mile from your home, would you be concerned?” he inquired.
“I have nothing against helping people. I think the location is terrible.”
Next steps
When allowed three minutes for a rebuttal, Harp, the Deatons' representative, told the board that the majority of clients will be there on a voluntary basis because they want to get help.
As for increased traffic, he said over the course of a 14-hour day there would be on average about one vehicle every three minutes or more, which is not heavy congestion.
Concerns about other state regulations, occupancy, sewer and health department are all things that are required anyway as a part of the conditional use permit process.
“In other words, the granting of a conditional use permit does not permit the applicant to simply ignore these other existing regulations. They have to continue to comply with those regulations relative to wastewater treatment, capacity, building code,” Harp explained. “They will be required as a condition of their continued use at this location to continue to comply with those things.”
In the end, the board unanimously opted to table the vote until its next meeting, which is set for 5:30 p.m. on May 10.
The Bargers and their neighbors plan to be in attendance.
“We’re glad there is a place like this, but as for the location — it’s a poor decision to even consider,” Ray Barger said.
