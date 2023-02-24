“There is no timestamp on trauma. There isn’t a formula that you can insert yourself into to get from horror to healed. Be patient. Take up space. Let time be your balm.”
That is the advice of Dawn Serra, a relationship coach, podcast host and author.
Lisa Osborne has had a lot of time to practice that patience. And just last month, her patience finally paid off.
Osborne, who grew up in Frankfort but has since moved to Owen County with her husband, Bryan, is the biological daughter of convicted pedophile, Floyd Boler, and just one of his confirmed victims.
In the 40 years since she fell victim to the man she calls “a vile human being,” she has been on a long road to reach her own state of healing. But now, with her abuser locked up for what will in all likelihood be the rest of his life (Boler is 76 years old, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing both Osborne and his niece’s granddaughter) she is hoping her story can give agency to other victims of abuse.
The State Journal spoke at length with Lisa, her husband, Bryan, and Frankfort Police Detective Guss Curtis just shy of the one-month anniversary of Boler’s conviction. This is a story of struggle, survival and the evolution of how local law enforcement’s urgency in investigating these cases is evolving.
This is part one of a multi-part feature.
State Journal: How does it feel to see what people will say as justice is finally being served effectively? How has this come to pass and how does it feel to you?
Lisa: Surreal. It’s been 40-plus years that I’ve waited for this, so yeah. Surreal. I am still trying to process it.
SJ: Have you found a sense of community that you’ve been able to walk through with this? Who has been there to support you through this? Has it been through the same path as other people who were hurt by his actions?
Lisa: My biggest supporter has absolutely been my husband. He is amazing. And of course, Detective Curtis. He’s become family — we’ve adopted him. He gave us a voice, finally. As far as family, I don’t really have any because so many in that family [the Bolers] turned their back on me. I have a wonderful cousin, Jeff Boler, and his amazing wife, Patricia, who’ve had my back the whole way. And they were there in the courthouse, seated right behind me. They’ve been with me through this, so it’s been pretty amazing.
SJ: How did you feel immediately after the sentencing? You gave a powerful victim impact statement. Was it like a weight was off of your chest?
Lisa: I was a nervous wreck, I’m not going to lie. I almost changed my mind, but it was something I needed to do. I needed to get that off my chest, and you were there. You saw, he kept shaking his head, dismissing me. He didn’t acknowledge me, whatsoever. Which is fine, I really didn't need him to, nor did I want him to. I just needed him to hear from me. I didn’t forget.
SJ: Even with time, it doesn’t soften the blow, it doesn’t heal everything. But then do you begin to develop a mindset of “how am I going to deal with this in a healthy way?" And has anyone been in contact from his side of the family since the sentence was handed down?
Lisa: When I did the statement, I wanted to make sure he saw that he didn’t break me. That was my main goal. And as far as the family reaching out, there is one cousin, I won’t name him, but through the years he kept saying “oh, just get over it.”
Bryan: Members of the family, from the time she was 14 years old on, they called her the most terrible names and accused her of being the one who instigated it. So now, all those family members are gone, and their kids are around. And now it’s like she never got the justice of things with his brothers and sisters. Now, some of her cousins are still around, and she does have half-brothers. And one of them now realizes "wow, I’ve been lied to my whole life and I have this wonderful sister."
Lisa: Yeah, he’s reached out to me, and I’ve actually met him and his family. That part is nice. I have nieces and a nephew, and that’s something I’ve never had. I’ve never really had a family. But the one cousin I mentioned before but not by name, he lives in Georgia and he has referred to me as “selfish,” even called me a coward. He has sent me messages through Facebook, and I read them, but I don’t acknowledge them because I am not going to give him that. But the other cousin and his wife that I mentioned earlier, Jeff and Patricia, they’re a fantastic family and I adore them.
Bryan: She has just gone through so, so much over the years, and Floyd’s wife now is one of the ones who keeps his lies going. And her [Lisa’s] mother was part of it!
Lisa: I have no contact with my mother. She blamed me for all of this, but yet, she’s so madly in love with Floyd, she’d take him back in a heartbeat. She even told me time and time again that I broke up her happy home. She told me that for years. And when she finally divorced him, she married another one just like him, his name was Glenn. Of course, when he laid hands on me and I told her, she did nothing. She even allowed him to hit me and black my eye, all while she just sat there at the kitchen table watching him hit me to the point where he knocked me out of the chair onto the floor and backed me into the couch. I was just a kid. How was I going to be able to fight back when my own mother wouldn’t protect me from yet another monster?
SJ: It seems like when you read accounts of people who survived child abuse, whether it is emotional or sexual, there is a cycle with the parents where they go from one partner who commits a crime to another with the same propensities. Detective Curtis, have you noticed this being something you see in these cases? Particularly the ones that have a longer, established history of abuse?
Curtis: I wouldn’t say it is the majority of cases, but it is a very common course of behavior that will go from one child abuser or molester to another. And I don’t really know the reason or cause, but yes.
I compare this to the drug trade. Typically, a substance abuser is going to associate with another substance abuser. Oftentimes you can have two people in a relationship and one person won’t know the other person is a substance abuser. It is the same in this situation. Usually a child molester is going to associate with other child molesters. They’re welcomed, they’re accepted. And this just didn’t happen last week. This has been going on for hundreds of years, and it is insane to think that it has been swept under the rug by so many for so long.
SJ: What is the statute of limitation on child sexual abuse cases in Kentucky?
Curtis: There is no statute of limitation on felonies. I could get a complaint from 100 years ago, and it is still eligible for criminal prosecution. Now, in Floyd’s earlier case, the laws in 1987, '88, were different from what they are now. We had to go by the laws that were in place back then. If he would’ve committed these crimes today, he would’ve been looking at 40-50 years. Unfortunately, the way the KRS is written, we had to go by how the laws were written back then.
Bryan: What people need to understand is that what happened to Lisa happened from the time she was five or six to the time she was 14. Here’s what’s crazy — Lisa’s mother knew about it. Jane Boler, who was with Floyd back in the 80s and is with him now, stayed with him while he was in prison for eight or nine years. She knew what he went to prison for. What they figured out, after paying attention, was that their little signal was that Floyd would send Jane to the grocery store. Family members would see her in the grocery store alone, and that was one way they could figure out what days he was doing this. But nobody would say anything.
SJ: So in their passiveness, they kept perpetuating the cycle of abuse.
Lisa: That’s the one thing about the Bolers I have said for years. They think that if they sweep it under the rug, and don’t talk about it, it doesn't happen. And none of my aunts or uncles have reached out. None. Even when I was a kid, some of his family would be at our house, and he had no qualms about grabbing me, touching me. And everybody just kind of ignored it, including my mother.
SJ: Are there more cases pending against Boler?
Curtis: No.
Lisa: Unfortunately, no. I do believe there are more out there. We’ll never know. Because they did keep kids in their home. I don’t want to sit here and make accusations, but Jane did keep kids in their home. That was how the first cases were caught.
Bryan: Yeah, it was always a friends of a friend, friends of the family kind of thing.
Lisa: And K [Editor's note: names redacted to protect other victims’ anonymity; the victim in the case that led to Boler’s first conviction] is pretty amazing. She and I now talk. She was sitting beside me that day in court. When her case went to trial in the 80s, I testified against him. She said I wrote her a letter. I don’t know if she still has it, but she said she wanted to be there for me like I was for her. And that means the world to me. She and her mother, sitting right there beside me. She is such an amazing person inside and out with a beautiful spirit.
SJ: So you really have built a family out of something negative and horrible, but there is a family that has developed there. Has that been of help, being able to build that network?
Lisa: As silly as it might sound to him, Guss and Skye [Hansen, the victims’ rights advocate for the Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office] both just mean the world to me, and I hope they know that. Because they gave me a voice. I feel like I’ve been standing outside, screaming at the top of my lungs for years and nobody heard me until he came along and he made that phone call when he got my husband.
Curtis: I needed the passcode for Fort Knox to get past him just to talk to Lisa.
Lisa: This man [gesturing to Bryan] is the light of my life, and he is extremely protective of me.
Bryan: Now I’m not saying this just because he’s sitting here, but the difference that I have seen is the fact that Detective Curtis has made sure every day that he never lets the victims forget that it is about THEM, not Boler. No matter what is going on. Just about every day, the whole time this case went on, he didn’t let them forget it was about them.
Lisa: If I didn’t get a phone call, I got a text message. Even now, with the case being technically over, I still text him. I give him a hard time.
Curtis: Every day [laughter].
Bryan: Even little J [name redacted], who maybe weighs 75 pounds soaking wet … what this child went through — to be brave enough to walk in and talk to him and not know him [Curtis] from nothing — tells you what kind of person he is. And to this day! She told me this the other day, “I couldn’t have talked to anyone else about it.” And that kid right there. I couldn’t imagine being 17 and not having any kind of family structure at all. That’s who Floyd picks.
SJ: He looked for who he saw as the “weak” one in the herd?
Bryan: Yes. He looks for the ones that don’t have a protector who would absolutely kill him for the things he does.
Lisa: That young lady is so brave for stepping forward. And because of her, and the detective’s tireless dedication to this, I got justice, too. Because when I first talked to him, he was very adamant at first. “Oh, let me at least get you a case number.” And I was like, “No. Noooooo.” I remember, I took notes. He said “At least let me get you a case number, and if you decide to change your mind.” I decided to let him assign a case number and just let him roll.
Bryan: I just got a phone call out of the blue …
Curtis: Let me tell you my version. When J came in and I started looking into it, I saw where he was convicted in 1986, and I started looking through the initial investigation. Now granted, this case was in the archives, and they hand wrote EVERYTHING. So here I am in the clerk’s office and I came across her [Lisa’s] name. I get her phone number and make the phone call thinking Boler was convicted for her case. I’ve been a detective for three months. So I call up, and he [Bryan] answers. “Yes, sir. Is Lisa around?”
“Yes, who is this?”
“Detective Curtis, with the Frankfort Police Department.”
“What do you want?”
“Sir, I’m sorry, I must have the wrong number.” And he was like, “no, you have the right number, I just want to know what you want.” And I thought, “wow, this guy is a…”. (laughter) I did! But I told him that I was working on an investigation into Floyd Boler, and I am of the understanding that Lisa is the one he went to prison for, and I just wanted to call and get some facts about that. And he said, “well, I’ll talk to her about it, and I’ll have her call you back.” And she did call me back.
Bryan: He said, “I need to tell you this call is being recorded, and I need to ask you a direct question. Have you all had any contact with Mr. Boler?” And I said, “Well, he’s still alive, isn’t he?” And he said “you are being recorded,” and I told him that was fine with me.
Lisa: I was actually in Frankfort the day this all took place, so I was on my way home, and he [Bryan] called me. “Where are you at?” He wanted to tell me, but he didn’t want to upset me.
Bryan: I didn't want her driving when I told her.
Lisa: But I told him I knew something was up when he called.
Bryan: We moved out to the middle of nowhere because of not just Floyd, but people he knows, and some of the family. Well, I don’t know if someone is posing as “Detective Guss Curtis,” so the first thing I did was call a couple of buddies who proved he was who he said he was. I explained to Guss later — I am her buffer, and I am her filter. You can tell me anything you want to tell her and I will make sure the message gets there.
Lisa: And he did!
Bryan: This is my job!
Curtis: So I am talking to her. And I didn’t know all of the details, so I said “so, I understand Floyd was convicted for what he did to you,” and her exact words were “nothing happened to him for what he did to me. I testified as a witness at his trial, but nothing has ever been charged for what he did to me.” I’ll never forget it. I said, “Well, would you like for me to investigate it? I know this was 40 years ago, but I can take a stab at it.” And she agreed. They came down and interviewed, and it was like it happened yesterday. The disclosure, the details — changing of the leaves, the crumbling of the leaves — wow. I told her straight up, I need the smallest details you can remember if we even stand a chance at this.
Lisa: And I gave them to him.
Curtis: When they came in for the interview, I was like, this is a better disclosure than some things I’ve had from something that happened a week ago.
This story will be continued in next weekend’s edition of SJ Digs.
