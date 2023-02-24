Boler, Floyd Plea .jpg

Floyd Boler, 76, plead guilty to five counts of rape, incest and sexual abuse in Franklin County Circuit Court. On Jan. 13 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

“There is no timestamp on trauma. There isn’t a formula that you can insert yourself into to get from horror to healed. Be patient. Take up space. Let time be your balm.”

That is the advice of Dawn Serra, a relationship coach, podcast host and author.

