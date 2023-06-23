It’s fairly widely known that the City of Frankfort has an official seal and flag. But, did you know the capital city has an official song?
“(My Home in Old) Frankfort, KY” was written by and composed by “Col.” Richard H. “Dick” Sturges, a national barbershop songwriter and performer from Atlanta, in the late 1940s.
As the city’s official song, “it is to be sung and played at appropriate times and places,” according to Chapter 11.02 of the City of Frankfort Code of Ordinances.
The lyrics to “(My Home in Old) Frankfort, KY” are as follows:
I've been dreaming today of Kentucky,
It's the grandest old state that I've known,
And I'm certainly happy and lucky,
That I always can call it my home.
In my dreams I can see, all the friends dear to me,
And I long to go back there and stay.
So each moment I yearn, for the day I'll return,
To my old southern home far away.
CHORUS:
Where the Blue Grass grows high
Round old Frankfort, K-Y,
Near the forks of the old Elkhorn.
I've been dreaming of when I can go back again,
To that old city where I was born.
Tell the gang that's around,
On the capitol ground,
That I'm coming home bye n' bye.
For I long to be there,
Down at Main and St. Clair,
At my home in old Frankfort, K-Y.
John Carlton, co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition, posted a YouTube video of the song “transcribed to Finale from the original lead sheet music.” Finale is music notation software. The video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5Syq3je2CE
“City songs, like flags, are symbolic sources of civic pride,” he said. “By having the song arranged by a modern arranger for concert band and choir, my hope is to revive the song as both a source of civic pride as well as to educate the public about its history that can be played by various bands and choirs at civic and community events.”
In a brief history of the song, which was included in the published sheet music, Sturges said he was seated at the piano next to Weldon “Bill” Hughes South, who was born at the Forks of Elkhorn in Frankfort in 1885.
On a winter night in 1949, South and Sturges were “improvising” when the “melody of the song ‘sorta’ projected itself on the airwaves.” They believed they had created a new melody.
Sturges explained “some feeble effort” was made to add lyrics about the Florida town to the song with little success, but admitted he thought it belonged in his “song morgue.” But South was persistent — to the point where Sturges, who was back home in Georgia, would receive mailed requests from him nearly every day.
“…until finally in desperation, I composed the words as contained in this folder,” he added.
South was the son of Lewis Cassius South and Alice Hughes. The family had several ties to the Kentucky State Penitentiary. His grandfather, Col. Jeremiah Weldon South, was longtime lessee and South’s father was assistant keeper.
South’s grandmother, Julia Ann Hughes, was the sister of John T. Hockensmith, also a longtime assistant keeper at the penitentiary. Hughes’ other sister, Mary Elizabeth Suter, was married to Dr. George Washington Suter and owned the Peaks Mill home made famous in Paul Sawyier paintings known as “The Suter Home” or “Dr. Suter’s Home.”
“So Weldon South comes from several iconic and historic families in Frankfort and Franklin County,” Carlton explained.
Following a brief minor league baseball career with the Paducah Indians in the early 1900s, South served in the military as a timekeeper at the Panama Canal for the Municipal Engineers and spent time as a quartermaster in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, before becoming a “booker” in the merchandise industry in Tampa in 1920, according to Carlton.
South died in Hillsborough, Florida, at the age of 77 in May 1963. He is buried between two trees in the "I" section of the Frankfort Cemetery about a stone’s throw from Daniel and Rebecca Boone’s plot.
In the song’s history, Sturges wrote that he was invited to Frankfort to hear the song sung by the “Rebels” barbershop quartet. The event reportedly occurred in October though the year remains unclear.
Sturges ends the description with, “All the comment I have to make from here is — if you don’t like it, blame Bill — not me. I was just another innocent bystander!”
Carlton told The State Journal that the song — once a source of civic pride in Frankfort — fell into the public domain after not being renewed following Sturges’ death and will remain there in perpetuity.
“Several residents, such as Beck Darnell Bolton, still remember it being played as recently as the 1970s,” he added.
As far as the sheet music, Carlton pointed out that as originally written it is fairly rudimentary and not well-developed, but that he saw promise in the tune and lyrics. One comment he typically hears from folks is that the song sounds like carousel music.
“It is a period piece, perfectly in line with the early jazz and pop styles of the 1940s and 1950s in which it was composed, reminiscent of all the great patriotic music from the 1940s — the All-American era of World War I, and the earlier Tin Pan Alley music,” he explained.
The early jazz influences along with the fact that it is the official song of Frankfort led Carlton to Dave Shelton, a longtime friend and accomplished and talented professional musician, performer, arranger and composer and one of the few people Carlton trusted to arrange the piece.
“I thought it appropriate to have an arrangement for concert band and SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) choir mixing the American marching band style of John Phillips Souza (the famous American march composer) and the jazz-infused style of Dr. David ‘Doc’ Warren Livingston (the beloved composer of Franklin County High School’s ‘Fight Song’ and ‘Alma Mater’), in a style appropriate for the old ‘court days’ of the 50s, 60s and 70s when family-friendly fairs were hosted by city and county municipalities complete with merry-go-rounds and cotton candy, with performances by concert bands and barbershop quartets,” he stated.
Shelton discounted the cost of the arrangement to $2,500 and copyright expert Richard Perna, a longtime colleague of Carlton’s late father, performed the copyright search at no charge as a favor.
New Music USA, a national organization that promotes and fosters the development of new music, estimates that a commission of this caliber for a 2½-minute piece would typically cost between $8,000-$19,000 — excluding written vocals. The website says that adding a solo voice to the arrangement would increase the cost by 20-30%.
Carlton is in the process of raising funds to cover the cost of the arrangement.
“My intent is to have him paid then donate the arrangement and sheet music to the city so it remains a public document forever — free to any who asks for it,” he remarked.
“My hope is that it will be played by the local high school bands, Kentucky State University and the Capital City Concert Band and Chorale at city and county functions.”
Carlton would also like to have a recording made that can be used by the tourism commission and other local organizations to promote Frankfort and Franklin County.
Those wishing to contribute funds for the cause can contact him at johnhcarlton@hotmail.com
