It’s fairly widely known that the City of Frankfort has an official seal and flag. But, did you know the capital city has an official song?

“(My Home in Old) Frankfort, KY” was written by and composed by “Col.” Richard H. “Dick” Sturges, a national barbershop songwriter and performer from Atlanta, in the late 1940s.

City Standards

Chapter 11 in the Frankfort Code of Ordinances details the city's official seal, song and flag. (Photo submitted)
(My Home in Old) Frankfort, KY

The sheet music for Frankfort's official song, '(My Home in Old) Frankfort, KY,' are shown. (Courtesy of YouTube)
R.H. Sturges

In this photo from the Atlanta Constitution, the writer and composer of Frankfort's official song, R.H. Sturges, is shown at left along with Lambdin Kay, Leo J. Ethier and H.R. Burtford. (Photo courtesy of John Carlton)
Weldon 'Bill' South plot

Weldon Hughes 'Bill' South is buried between two trees in Frankfort Cemetery not far from the gravesite of Daniel and Rebecca Boone. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription