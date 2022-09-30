Cha-ching.
Taxpayer dollars — to the tune of $109,564.26 — have been spent on the city’s legal representation in the ongoing lawsuit filed by a former member of the Board of Commissioners, according to the latest calculation.
And the cost continues to climb due to ongoing litigation.
Kyle Thompson, who was removed from the city commission on charges of misconduct following a trial-type public hearing in mid-March, brought the suit against the city, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge, Leesa Unger and Kelly May, City Manager Laura Hagg and City Solicitor Laura Ross.
“This figure takes you from the beginning of the case, which was in January,” City Clerk Chermie Maxwell told The State Journal on Monday after combing through all the purchase orders for legal counsel.
The latest amount is more than double the amount the city had spent and owed in attorney fees when elected leaders OK’d an additional funding request of up to $60,000 to Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, the firm that is representing the city in the Thompson lawsuit, at its May 23 meeting. At the time the city had already spent $20,000 and owed another $21,000.
And city leaders don’t expect the legal expenses associated with the Thompson lawsuit to disappear any time soon, according to an exchange between Waldridge, Hagg and Ross at that May meeting.
“So I guess we’re going to continue funneling money for all of these attorney fees,” Waldridge questioned. “You guys are going to continue asking for increases until this ends.”
“Yes,” Hagg replied.
Ross explained that since she is a named party in Thompson’s litigation she is unable to represent the city in this matter or participate to the extent that she normally would. She also stated that it is difficult to estimate how much more time and funds will need to be allocated to the matter.
Ross also noted that the city’s insurance will not currently cover the costs associated with the litigation.
Waldridge pointed out that she wanted the public to know the city is doing all it can to keep legal expenses down.
“But I foresee this going on for a while and continuing to funnel more money that does not need to go into legal services,” she added. “I do hope this does come to an end soon so that we can stop funneling money into legal expenses that are not needed.”
Finance Director Alicia Boyd clarified that the $60,000 budget amendment would likely get the city through the fiscal year that ended July 1.
“I suspect that, hopefully, it won’t be more than that. And then we’ve already put some legal fees and costs into the fiscal year 2023 budget,” Boyd said.
Wilkerson clarified that budgeted legal expenses for the next fiscal year are for all litigation not necessarily just Thompson’s case.
A refresher course
At its Jan. 10 work session, the city commission voted to proceed with a public hearing “to consider the removal of Commissioner Kyle Thompson from the office of City Commissioner for alleged misconduct, pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9)” after approving two written charges against him:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.
“The findings in the charges pertain to sending a text message to a citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners during a private interview with a candidate for a city position, and said text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate,” Ross said in a statement released by the city at the time.
While city leaders were actively engaged in an interview with Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey for the soon-to-be-vacant position of police chief on Dec. 16, Thompson sent a derogatory text message about the female police chief candidate to his business partner at Capital Court Authority LLC, Ashley Sutphin.
In the text message, which The State Journal will not print verbatim due to its graphic nature, Thompson accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been selected for the position.
During the public hearing on March 17 at Thorn Hill Education Center, Sutphin testified that she then forwarded the text to co-worker, Pennie Kendall.
The forwarded message was observed on Kendall’s phone by her sister, Ruthie Hall, who then reported the text to city officials and submitted a sworn affidavit about the message’s contents four days later.
“Upon seeing this text message I felt it was my responsibility to find out who I could report this to so that the candidate could have a fair process and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson could be excused from the interview panel,” Hall stated in the signed affidavit.
Thompson sent the text after Sutphin, who at the time was identified as “Individual A,” inquired about the person the city commission was interviewing for police chief. He allegedly replied with Aubrey’s name. Sutphin then responded that Aubrey “is awesome.”
Thompson replied, “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah I can't vote to hire her.” After Sutphin asked why, the former commissioner made the derogatory comment.
"I honestly don’t remember saying something like that and I am absolutely embarrassed that I said those words,” Thompson wrote in an email to city leaders and executive staff on Dec. 21, according to a statement from City Solicitor Laura Ross.
“Further, this is not a reflection of who I am or what my morals and ethics are. I am humbly and strickenly sorry for saying those words and I hope that the Board of Commissioners can provide grace and mercy to me,” he wrote, adding he was dissatisfied with Aubrey because “she has previously acted in a manner that I believe was retribution in nature to a fellow officer that damaged his career along with many other officers” and “has some questionable life choices when it comes to her private love life that has involved other officers.”
Thompson recused himself from the hiring process of the Frankfort police chief. On Jan. 19, the city commission appointed Dustin “Dusty” Bowman to head the police department.
The complaint
Thompson’s public hearing was originally scheduled in early February. But he and his attorney, Thomas Clay, requested and received a continuance from city leaders, counsel and executive staff. The hearing was then penciled in for Feb. 23.
However, the night before Thompson’s public hearing was to be conducted it was called off a second time on account of a 19-page civil lawsuit that the former commissioner, who is also a lawyer, filed in Franklin Circuit Court.
In his complaint, Thompson lists three counts:
• Violation of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.26, which states that the City shall not subject to reprisal — directly or indirectly — or threaten to use any official authority to discourage, restrain, depress, dissuade, deter, prevent, interfere with, coerce or discriminate against any employee who reports, discloses or brings to the attention of the city, law enforcement agency or other appropriate authority any information relative to an actual or suspected violation of U.S., Kentucky or Frankfort law, statute or ordinance or any facts or information relative to actual or suspected mismanagement, waste, fraud, abuse of authority or a danger to public health or safety. The city does not require that any employee give notice prior to making a report or disclosure.
It goes on to add: “The City of Frankfort shall not subject to reprisal or discriminate against, or use any official authority or influence to cause reprisal or discrimination by others against, any person who supports, aids, or substantiates any employee who makes public any wrongdoing.”
• Violation of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.01 and KRS 61.878, which say that certain public records are exempted from inspection except on order of court and that restriction of state employees to inspect personnel files is prohibited.
The lawsuit claims that the city’s actions against Thompson “has resulted in injuries and damages” pursuant to the city’s Code of Ethics 39.26. It further quotes 39.09 in the city’s Code of Ethics regarding the misuse of “confidential information.”
The confidential information in this case is the text message, which, the complaint states, “was used for the specific purpose of attempting to assist the financial interest” of Aubrey and “as a tool for (the) removal” of Thompson as a voting member on issue of who to hire as FPD chief and for his removal from the city commission.
Thompson’s suit asks the court to stop continued action to remove him from the city commission; for monetary damages, including punitive damages; for all of his costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees; for a jury trial; and “other such relief that he appear entitled.”
In response to the complaint, Aubrey’s attorney, Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, issued a statement on her behalf that called Thompson’s court action “meritless” and “full of lies, half-truths and misinformation.”
“The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling,” the statement reads.
“Equally appalling is the harassment and abuse directed at our client by Mr. Thompson, the Frankfort Police Department and the City of Frankfort. Furthermore, the harassment and abuse that our client has been subjected to has been perpetrated for no reason other than she is a woman.”
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate recused himself from the case at the request of counsel for the city. Estill Circuit Court Judge Michael Dean has been appointed.
At the March 17 public hearing, Thompson answered nearly every question that was tossed at him by the city's attorney Carol Petitt, of Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, with same response, “Based upon the advice of my counsel I will not answer the question.”
Following the trial-type hearing, the four remaining elected city commissioners unanimously voted to remove Thompson from their ranks — effective immediately.
On April 11, Anna Marie Rosen, who placed fifth in the 2020 city commissioner election, was tapped to fill Thompson’s vacated seat on the Board of Commissioners through the end of the year.
Thompson is a city commission candidate on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Because there are only six candidates — Katrisha Waldridge, Leesa Unger, Kelly May, Dawn Hale, J.C. Karsner and Thompson — running for four positions, no primary election was necessary.
