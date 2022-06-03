Dale Robinson knew that while he was incarcerated, his sons had a strong support system.
He also knew not all children had that opportunity.
So Robinson began thinking about an organization that could help children who have a parent that is incarcerated.
That was the beginning of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, which began in the fall of 2018.
“It was something that was on my mind, on my heart, and I was like, ‘this is something that we need,’” Robinson said. “The way that my kids were brought up — if they have the right mentors, the right support group, look what they have done, what we could do as a community if we have the right support and the right mentoring and the right people sponsoring and pushing behind us, what we could do for our kids in our community.
“Because they say if we have dysfunctional families we have dysfunctional kids, and if we have dysfunctional kids we have a dysfunctional community. So our job is to reverse that.”
Robinson founded the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, named after his mother, with Amy Nance Snow, who is the co-founder and president. The pair have known each other since high school.
“It was his vision,” Snow said. “When Dale was incarcerated he had two sons, and he was very thankful for the supportive network that came alongside to support his sons and their mothers, that they had teachers, coaches, mentors, people that just really wrapped around support for them.
“That was his vision. Why don’t we don’t we do it for other kids here in Frankfort? That was what we initially talked about. Honestly, we really had no idea what a great need it is.”
Snow said Kentucky’s incarceration rate is more than double the national average, and that the 2021 statistics in an annual report put out by Kentucky Youth Advocates stated 12% of all Kentucky children have had an incarcerated parent.
“This stems from Dalevon and Wan’Dale Robinson,” Dale Robinson said of the foundation.
“They had a great support system, great mentorship, people around us loved them, and that’s what we do. We put our arms around our kids because we want to break the generational cycle, the generational curse of these families.”
The foundation offers a variety of services for children of incarcerated parents.
“We provide support with the incarcerated parent,” Snow said. “We’re very thankful for the partnership we have with our local Franklin County jail. We are able to do some contact visitation.
“We also provide free video visitation for our families. That’s kind of like a FaceTime phone call. Those phone calls are really expensive, and so we have a vendor that allows us do that with a free account for 10 counties in Kentucky. Outside of that area we pay for the account.
“We have a video visitation coordinator that meets weekly with kids. So what she does, she schedules the visits with the facility and also the caregiver of the kids. Then she meets with them to share her device so the kids have that time to actually to talk with their parent consistently every week.”
The foundation also provides gas cards for transportation to facilities more than two hours away from Frankfort.
The Adam Hyatt Memorial Scholarship is given annually by the foundation.
“I worked with Adam at Franklin County High School, and he was just one of our supporters from day one,” Snow said.
One scholarship was awarded in 2019 with two scholarships awarded each year since then. The scholarships are renewable for three additional years based on grades and progress whether in college or some career certification program.
“The whole thing is for the kids to have the opportunity that they do not have to go down the same route that their parents went down, and to know that there are people out there who care about them, and that they are special, they are gifted and they are talented enough to break the generational curse, and they are not alone,” Robinson said.
“That’s the problem. Some kids think they’re alone, that they’re the only kid to have a parent incarcerated, but then when they come to our functions, and they think ‘hey, there’s somebody else like me and I don’t have to be ashamed of that. It doesn’t make me who I am.’ The thing is, it doesn’t have to be a parent who’s incarcerated. If a kid grows up in a community where people are going to jail, then they are part of our foundation because it’s what they see.”
Robinson, who said the foundation is serving more than 350 children, didn’t know how the foundation would be received.
“I just had an idea and a dream and a plan,” he said. “Amy came along and helped flourish it, and people just started coming along as it grew.
“I didn’t have any idea about how it would be received, but sometimes people just need someone to start something because maybe that might not be their thing, but they’re good at supporting stuff.
“We went from two people to having 27 people on the board. And now we have sheriffs, we have chiefs of police, we have counselors, teachers, social workers all on board making this thing work.”
Families can connect with the foundation on social media, teachers can make referrals for students, and at the Franklin County Regional Jail parents are allowed to fill out a form and say they want their kids to be part of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation.”
The foundation uses a program called KRUSH (Kids Rising Up through Support and Healing) that has a pre-K through 12th grade social, emotional curriculum aligned to state and national academic and counseling standards.
In 2019 the foundation piloted three programs in Frankfort, but that has expanded to where KRUSH is in every elementary and middle school in Franklin County and Frankfort Independent outside of the Early Learning Village.
KRUSH is also in all elementary and middle schools in Anderson County.
“It’s a school-based program, so we provide the financial costs of training educators in our local area, and we provide stipends to each school for the KRUSH program so they’ll have money to pay for any needs they have,” Snow said.
“On a weekly basis, we have about 150 elementary and middle school students attending just this weekly program. In terms of dropout prevention, we really feel like the earlier our elementary kids can receive this type of support that they’ll be much better able to transition to middle school.”
The foundation offers a monthly caregiver support group led by a licensed counselor. There are also quarterly family fellowship events in March, June, September and December with an open invitation to any family with children affected by incarceration. The family fellowship events include an activity and food.
All this work is done with no full-time staff and no office.
“We are looking to hire some full-time social workers, and we’re just trying to get the right funding to pay those people,” Robinson said. “In my dream, and my goal for Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, is to relieve Amy of her actual job and make the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation a full-time job for her so that we can really grow the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation the way it’s meant to be grown.
“We don’t want to just be in Kentucky. We want to take this foundation nationwide, but we have to have all the people and the processes and the systems in place to be able to do that.”
“There’s such a need outside of Frankfort,” Snow said. “We have a big, big vision of what we want to do and we’re working on finding the funding to be able to do that.”
Capital City Christian Church and Multiply Church are big supporters, a group that continues to grow.
“Would we like more people to jump on board? Yes, but everybody picks their own time or maybe they see it’s not a problem for them,” Robinson said.
“At the end of the day, if these kids don’t get the treatment they have in their community, they start doing disruptive things in their community, and if it’s part of your community it’s part of your problem.”
For Robinson, the founder of GURU Fitness, one of his favorite quotes guides the foundation and his business.
“We just make it work,” he said. “That’s why we’d love to have a building so we could operate out of our own building. We do what we can to make it work. This is a quote I live by: Done is better than perfect. So if we feel like everything has to be perfect, then we would have never got this started.
“But if we get some stuff done, along the way we’ll start eventually be picking up people and picking up things and picking up a building. But if we always waited on it to be perfect, we would have never got here.”
