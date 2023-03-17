The subject of where local distilleries should build bourbon warehouses has been well covered by The State Journal dating back to at least 2014 when Dr. Joseph Dobner sold 233 acres of farmland located near Owenton Road to Buffalo Trace Distillery.
In an effort to help keep up with growing demand for bourbon, the distillery began building more warehouses on the property as part of a $1.2 billion expansion. Before long more than a dozen massive rectangular buildings popped up on the ridge above the distillery's original property.
Fast-forward to December 2021 when a group of Peaks Mill citizens received word that Buffalo Trace wanted to build 17 more bourbon warehouses on a 417-acre plot off of Peaks Mill Road.
Over the next calendar year, some of those residents fought Buffalo Trace at every turn to keep the area warehouse-free.
The opposition was so fierce in terms of petitions, engagement at local civic meetings and occasional lawsuits, that the issue was ranked as The State Journal's top story of 2022. In fact, dozens of articles and opinion pieces on whiskey fungus, planning commission meetings, text amendments and the Franklin County Comprehensive Plan have been published in the past year.
Recently, while giving The State Journal a tour of the area in question, several members of the "Save Peaks Mill" group said one of their main concerns with the proposed site was the effects the warehouses would have on the low-lying wetlands of Peaks Mill Road as well as Elkhorn Creek, which runs nearby.
"All this bottomland is wetland, every bit of it," said Peaks Mill resident Bill Klier, who lives down the road from the site. "The Kentucky Department of Wetlands comes down here to do monitoring. They call it Backbone Swamp."
According to University of Kentucky Geological Survey, the Backbone is an abandoned curve, or meander, of Elkhorn Creek.
Klier said due to those factors as well as natural springs in the hills surrounding the land, the ground stays wet almost year around. In times of heavy rain, the roads have been known to flood.
All that water in the area over the last couple of millennia has resulted in the development of a karst feature. Karst is soluble bedrock — in this case, limestone — that underlies the surface. When the limestone erodes it can cause sinkholes, ridges and towers on the surface and cavities, channels and fractures in the subsurface.
James Webb, a Peaks Mill resident who has made his living as an environmental and petroleum geologist and has been registered by the Commonwealth of Kentucky since 1993, told the newspaper that the effects of spills from the warehouses could result in catastrophe for the surrounding area.
Webb stated that karst groundwater can be easily and quickly contaminated by surface spills, which in turn can contaminate the surface water.
"The well known axiom is karst groundwater is surface water, the two are intermingled," Webb said during the tour. "Karst investigation on the totality of this area needs to be done to find out where the groundwater goes and this integrates the surface water as well," he stated.
Webb went on to note that some of the springs had already been mapped in the 1980s, but more research is needed to know exactly how much of the surrounding waterways are linked to Peaks Mill.
"It should be emphasized that these are just a first broad touch of looking at the groundwater here," he added. "We need site specific. It needs to extend to the north, east and west."
For its part, Buffalo Trace's parent company, Sazerac, has put a lot of effort into assuaging the population's concerns when it comes to the ecological affects of warehouses on the surrounding area.
They built a website with the address of supportbuffalotrace.com, on which they published a fact sheet outlining the distillery's intentions.
Two of the facts pertain to preserving much of the 417 acres as it is so that Peaks Mill will retain its rural character. However, none of it addresses the residents' concerns about ground or surface water in the event of a warehouse fire or spill like the ones at Wild Turkey and Jim Beam in the last few years.
Fact three on the website states: "Buffalo Trace Distillery’s project will preserve the rural character of this section of the Elkhorn Creek valley, protecting approximately 100 acres of native wetlands, woodlands and farmland, unlike proposed residential housing developments on the same property. We are excited about this unique opportunity to expand, while also protecting and preserving the natural habitat of this land for future generations to enjoy."
As the matter stands currently, Buffalo Trace has not purchased the plot yet.
Over the last several months the distillery has been attempting to get the zoning for the property changed from agricultural to industrial or a text amendment passed that designate bourbon as an agricultural product. Thus allowing the construction of warehouses.
In November, after six months of trying to get the controversial text amendment approved by the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, it is now being reviewed by the Franklin County Fiscal Court, who will have final say on the entire process.
It is expected to be on court's agenda sometime in the next few months.
When asked for a status on the purchase of the acreage, a Buffalo Trace public relations representative said in an email, "Buffalo Trace Distillery remains committed to Franklin County and we continue to pursue our current plans, which includes several options within the county."
