The subject of where local distilleries should build bourbon warehouses has been well covered by The State Journal dating back to at least 2014 when Dr. Joseph Dobner sold 233 acres of farmland located near Owenton Road to Buffalo Trace Distillery. 

In an effort to help keep up with growing demand for bourbon, the distillery began building more warehouses on the property as part of a $1.2 billion expansion. Before long more than a dozen massive rectangular buildings popped up on the ridge above the distillery's original property. 

DSC_0148.JPG

This stream, which runs through Peaks Mill, empties into Elkhorn Creek. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

