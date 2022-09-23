For nearly 80 years, the Franklin County Humane Society has been providing a haven for homeless, abandoned and lost animals in our community.
But with the recent back-and-forth between the city and county governments regarding their contributions to the construction of the new shelter facility, just how are the humane society’s contracts between the two governments set up?
Over the decades, a key component of the humane society’s mission has been to serve as the local animal control facility for both the city and county, as well as serving as a holding facility for animals involved in criminal cases in both jurisdictions. The shelter will also take in animals for people who can no longer care for them by appointment. This service is free to residents of Frankfort/Franklin County.
The organization also provides free or low-cost spay/neuter clinics, microchip identification, vaccination clinics (all dogs in the state are required to receive annual vaccinations for diseases like parvovirus, distemper, hepatitis and rabies), a “TNR” (Trap, Neuter, Release) program for the stray cat population, and licensing for dogs and cats.
The humane society operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with all funds raised going to provide a service for the community. This tax status means that all donations to the shelter are qualified under IRS tax-deductible status, and employees are ensured fair market wages. To maintain this status, organizations must not deviate from their original mission of purpose.
The city and county share funding for the shelter, with each agency donating a set amount toward operating costs for the facility on a fiscal year basis. In documents submitted to The State Journal, the city allocated $65,000 in operational funding for the shelter in fiscal year 2022.
Figures from the Franklin County Fiscal Court are per an agreement from September 2015, wherein the fiscal court and shelter agree to an annual payment of $49,000 per year, adjusted annually to reflect an increase in funding based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Other funds for the shelter from the county are not specified or itemized in their agreement, with the contract stating that “the payments described in this paragraph shall be in addition to any sums or other forms of aid provided to the society by the county for its general operations.”
This agreement, as explained by shelter manager Kerry Lowary, states that the contract will stand in perpetuity and is renewed automatically unless either party gives 90 days (about 3 months) notice of desire to terminate.
The city also provided The State Journal with full disclosure statements of the city’s financial promissory contract for the new humane society structure adjacent to Sower Boulevard, near the East-West Connector. Under this contract, the city agreed to provide $1 million in funding to aid in the construction costs for the new shelter.
These funds would be paid out to the humane society in three installments; the first $350,000 was paid out on July 10, the second $350,000 payment is scheduled for Oct. 10, and the third and final $300,000 installment is set to be paid on Jan. 10. These payments are based on the initial projected finish date of the new shelter, which is tentatively set for March of next year.
Each payment is conditional upon the shelter providing the city with financial progress reports on expenditures and revenues one month prior to each installment payout. Before the humane society can receive its final payment, it must provide the city with a copy of a proof of funds, verifying that it will be able to complete the project as previously agreed. All financial reports are given directly to the office of the city finance director.
If at any point the scheduled completion date changes drastically, or funds become an issue, the society and the city will meet to reassess the funding for the project.
There has been no public disclosure of the fiscal court’s projected participation in the new shelter construction project, pending further action by the court at future meetings.
The city and county governments are set to meet privately to discuss the county’s participation in the project and are scheduled to be presented to the Frankfort Board of Commissioners at the next voting session on at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at City Hall.
