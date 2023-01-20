In the wake of last year’s settlement reached by Johnson & Johnson and the drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, payments are finally being paid out to affected regions of the nation. Frankfort and Franklin County are no exception.

The $26 billion settlement will be paid out as an annuity over the next 18 years, and is based on several factors, which according to the settlement’s website include the amount of opioid medications shipped into the state, number of opioid-related deaths and the number of residents still battling opioid addiction. 

Overdose Death Figures 1999-2020

This graph shows the sharp increase in synthetic opioid overdose deaths through 2020, and the distinct drop then spike in rates of prescription opioid deaths immediately before and after the COVID pandemic.

