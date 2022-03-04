Another election year has arrived, and it is likely Frankfort and Franklin County residents will start to see more political campaign signs while driving around town.
One sign on the city’s north side has attracted the public’s attention. Hanging on the side of a rusty semi trailer in a vacant lot at the corner of Wright and Holmes streets is a large blue banner with the faces of Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and 3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller. Wells and Mueller are opponents in the Democratic primary for the judge-executive race, along with Steve Shelton.
The banner reads, “Out with the old, in with the new,” with a red crossed out circle behind Wells’ head, and a green circle with a checkmark behind Mueller’s head.
Multiple sources have told The State Journal the sign was put up by Kenneth Tracy, owner of Tracy Sand & Gravel, and brother of 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy. Both Scotty Tracy and Mueller said they had nothing to do with the sign.
“We plan on running a positive campaign, and currently have no signs up,” Mueller told The State Journal.
Wells did not want to comment, and instead said the banner “speaks for itself.”
The land and the sign
231-235 Wright St. is owned by TSD Properties LLC, who list a Georgetown address with the Secretary of State’s office. A representative from the LLC told The State Journal that the property is being leased, with an option to purchase, to Frankfort resident Tim Phillips.
When speaking with the paper, Phillips confirmed he is leasing the land and is in the process of purchasing it. He said he saw a post on Mueller’s judge-executive campaign Facebook page from Jan. 5 listing ways to help his campaign. These included liking and following the page and volunteering, among other things. Campaign signs were not mentioned in the post.
Phillips commented on the Mueller campaign's Facebook post on Jan. 6, “Time for change VOTE Mueller for Judge Executive.”
He commented again on the Mueller campaign's Facebook post on Jan. 7, “I got 2 commercial lot(s) on Holmes St. on each side you can put 4x8 signs,” to which Mueller’s campaign page responded, “Thank you. I appreciate your support and will be reaching out to you soon.”
Phillips said after receiving the comment from Mueller’s campaign page, he was contacted by Kenneth Tracy, who Phillips said then brought the trailer and banner to the property on Holmes Street and Wright Street. Phillips said he did not have a prior relationship with Kenneth Tracy, but he knew who he was. Phillips also said he was not present when the banner was put up.
An anti-Wells billboard can also be found on Tracy Sand & Gravel’s property on U.S. 127 North. It is visible from the southbound lane. The Franklin County PVA's website lists Kenneth Tracy as the landowner.
On Jan. 25, Kenneth Tracy sent an email to county personnel, including all of the fiscal court magistrates, Wells, County Attorney Rick Sparks and Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt. The email, which was provided to The State Journal by an anonymous source, had the subject line, “Weather Report,” with the body saying, “Blue skies in Franklin County today. Thanks, Kenneth Tracy.” Attached was a photo of the banner.
Kenneth Tracy declined to comment for this story.
Regulations
Election signs are defined by the county as “any type of non-premises sign, which refers only to the issues or candidates, involved in a political election.”
The city defines election campaign signs as “a temporary sign directly associated with local, state, or national elections” and defines political signs as “any type of non-premise sign which refers only to the issues or candidates involved in a political election.”
Signs, both political and otherwise, are regulated by both the county and city. Some regulations are the same between the two, such as not allowing signs in public right-of-ways or on public fences or utility poles. Neither the county nor the city require a permit to post a political campaign sign. However, they each have their own rules about what constitutes a “legal” political campaign sign.
For example, the county does not allow signs to be up earlier than 60 days before an election, and they must come down within 10 days following the election or when the candidate withdraws. There are no regulations on how big or small a sign must be.
In contrast, the city states a political sign cannot be larger than 32 square feet and must be shorter than six-feet tall. They can go up any time before an election, but must be taken down five days after it takes place, or the candidate in question ends their campaign.
Fate of the sign
Eric Cockley, the director of planning and community development for Frankfort, said in the event that the city finds a sign to be in violation of zoning ordinances, they will notify the violator of the infraction. Fines are issued only if the violator continues to ignore the notifications and subsequent citations.
He added that he is not aware of this being an issue and stressed he does not see it becoming one, stating, “I've honestly never had any issues with election signage generally speaking in the past.”
In regards to the banner on the corner of Holmes and Wright streets, Cockley said he does not see it as an election or campaign sign. Instead, he sees it as “protected political speech” and not in violation of the city’s rules regarding political campaign signs. He said that when he is enforcing local ordinances, it is important to make sure people’s constitutional rights are protected.
“When we have local ordinances that may attempt to regulate something but fail to foresee every unique action by an individual, we have to be sure that, as we decide how and when to apply those local ordinances, we must not do so in a way that may violate anyone's constitutionally protected rights,” he explained.
