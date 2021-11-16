The State Journal welcomed a new face in the newsroom at the beginning of the week, adding another friendly personality to the staff locals have come to know.
Emily Perkins, a native of Harlan County, moved to Scott County over the weekend with her family. Perkins joins The State Journal after almost three years of reporting for The Harlan Enterprise, her hometown’s newspaper that prints weekly each Wednesday.
Chanda Veno, editor of The State Journal, said she is excited to have Perkins join her team.
“Emily is a promising, young journalist who honed her craft with our affiliate newspaper in Harlan for a few years,” she said. “We are excited and fortunate to have her as part of our team as we continue to serve Frankfort and Franklin County.”
Perkins said although she misses Harlan County and the many people who shaped her as a journalist there, she is ready for this next chapter of her life.
“The mountains in southeastern Kentucky will always be home, but I am ready to fully dedicate and plant myself in Frankfort and Franklin County. I am thankful everyone has been so welcoming and ready to work with me on showcasing this community,” Perkins said.
At the 2020 Kentucky Press Association Winter Convention, Perkins, who was 19 at the time, received her first award, bringing home first place in Best On-Going Story for her coverage of Blackjewel’s bankruptcy and the strikes that followed.
In 2021, Perkins was awarded with more KPA awards in the multi-weekly division for the Enterprise, including third place in Best Feature Story, third place in Best Sports Story, first place in Best Use of Social Media/Multimedia, third place in Best Video, second place in Best Special Section/Sports Special Section and third place in Best Graphic.
Perkins also joined the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce at the beginning of 2021 as secretary.
KPA Executive Director David Thompson wrote on Perkins’ new role as secretary in a story posted to the On Second Thought website.
“We don’t know that any records exist to dispute this, but it’s possible at age 20, Emily (Perkins) is the youngest, but certainly one of the youngest, people to serve as a member of a local chamber’s executive committee,” Thompson wrote.
Before becoming secretary of her hometown chamber of commerce, Perkins was awarded and presented with the Lawson Hoskins Dedication Award in 2020.
The Chamber shared this honor on its Facebook page with the following message:
“The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce’s Lawson-Hoskins Award is not an award that is given every single year. This award is one that comes when an individual, organization, or business shows exceptional dedication to Harlan County.
“In an unprecedented year where news is more important than ever, Emily has consistently shown up to cover all of the important stories in Harlan County and delivered them to our community in a timely fashion. Her commitment to Harlan County and the pride that she feels for Harlan County is evident in all of the stories she writes about our beautiful Appalachian community.
“It has been a tumultuous time for Harlan County among such things as labor strikes, a changing economic climate, a national pandemic, and so much more but you can rely on Emily [Perkins] to show up and deliver the news for Harlan County.”
Perkins can be reached via email at emily.perkins@state-journal.com or 502-209-6298.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulations and a warm welcome to Emily Perkins! Here's looking forward to a long tenure of substantial reporting and analysis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.