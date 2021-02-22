From floods and other freak weather phenomena that Frankfort and Franklin County residents have endured through the years to the current global health pandemic, we have continually proven we are resilient folks.
Resilience is also the theme of our annual Progress edition, which will be included in this weekend’s edition of The State Journal.
This year’s Progress edition features inspiring and empowering stories about local folks, businesses and organizations overcoming challenges and adversity.
Read about Dr. Bob Blair, the 77-year-old pediatrician who — even during the coronavirus pandemic — hasn’t given retirement a thought.
“Heavens, no,” he told reporter Linda Younkin. “This is what I’m supposed to do. That’s the coward’s way out. My father would jump out of his grave and kill me if I did that.”
Meet the two Franklin County Health Department officials you’ve been reading about for the past year. FCHD Director Judy Mattingly and Deputy Director Brittany Parker reflect on what they have learned this past year.
Get to know Gideon Robinson, a 7-year-old boy who was born with cerebral palsy — a condition that limits his muscle development and speech — but doesn’t let anything stop him.
Read about the motor vehicle accident 31 years ago that forever changed the life of Gregg Muravchick, then a Kentucky State Police trooper, and his family. He said the support from the local community and law enforcement made the difference.
Meet Katima Smith-Ellis, a young Frankfort native who helped coordinate the local Black Lives Matter March that drew thousands to downtown streets in June.
“After learning about MLK Jr. marching down Capital Avenue with thousands, while doing it peacefully, encouraged me to do the same,” she said.
Get to know the Rev. Ron Moore, associate pastor at First Corinthian Baptist Church, who used a spray-painted racial slur on his wife’s vehicle as a teaching moment about forgiveness.
Learn how to roll with the punches from longtime Franklin County High School Athletic Director Tracy Spickard, who has had to reschedule and postpone her share of events over the past year.
Also included in the Progress edition are local stories of resilience from area businesses and organizations.
Pick up a copy Friday. You are sure to be inspired.
