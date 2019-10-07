A small earthquake was reported at 5:23 a.m. Monday about 11 miles from Frankfort in Shelby County. The epicenter was in Waddy.
According to a release from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a preliminary 2.4 magnitude. No one in the area seems to have been shaken by the event.
That's not unusual for earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.5 or less, according to Michigan Technological University. Some 900,000 such events occur each year.
Shelby County Judge-Executive Dan Ison told The State Journal: “In talking with our emergency management department, we were not aware of any hazards of damage that was created by the earthquake. Nobody seems to be aware of it.”
“There was no damage anywhere,” said Jamie Pryor, deputy director of Shelby County Emergency Services. “We didn’t hear about it until the news media contacted us.”