In preparation for the demolition of a non-functional power plant that previously provided steam power to the Capitol, a small section of Old Lawrenceburg Road, KY 420, between the Capitol Parking Garage and Cliffside Restaurant will be temporarily closed beginning on Monday. This section of roadway is expected to reopen in mid-to-late March. The road closure was previously scheduled to begin on Feb. 13, but was postponed so crews could prevent damage to a fiber cable on site.

Old Capitol Physical Plant

The old Capitol power plant, pictured Friday being prepared for razing starting next week. The project will close a small section of Old Lawrenceburg Road starting Monday, Feb. 13, through mid to late March. (Anna Latek | State-Journal)

The parking garage will remain fully accessible from the East-West Connector. Access to Cliffside Restaurant will remain open via East Todd Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription