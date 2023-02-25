The old Capitol power plant, pictured Friday being prepared for razing starting next week. The project will close a small section of Old Lawrenceburg Road starting Monday, Feb. 13, through mid to late March. (Anna Latek | State-Journal)
In preparation for the demolition of a non-functional power plant that previously provided steam power to the Capitol, a small section of Old Lawrenceburg Road, KY 420, between the Capitol Parking Garage and Cliffside Restaurant will be temporarily closed beginning on Monday. This section of roadway is expected to reopen in mid-to-late March. The road closure was previously scheduled to begin on Feb. 13, but was postponed so crews could prevent damage to a fiber cable on site.
The parking garage will remain fully accessible from the East-West Connector. Access to Cliffside Restaurant will remain open via East Todd Street.
The Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Department for Facilities and Support Services issued a Request for Bids and awarded a contract to Innovative Demolition Services LLC of Lexington for the abatement and subsequent dismantling of the building. The estimated cost of the project is $107,000 with work expected to be completed in approximately four weeks. The cost of the project will be paid from Facilities’ Property Management Funds.
Tucked into the hillside below the top level of the parking garage, the old power plant was constructed to support functions of the new Capitol building, which was formally dedicated on June 2, 1910. The cost for construction of the plant was $90,000. It has been inactive since 2008, when it was replaced by a new boiler plant located on the Capitol Campus.
