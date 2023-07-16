Although it was rainy and gloomy outside Saturday afternoon, the sun was shining bright in the Franklin County Extension Office during the Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant. 

071523_SpecialNeedsPageant_hb_web-3.jpg

Lee Moore waves to the audience after winning the Mr. Outgoing award during the Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Seventeen contestants, both male and female of all ages, competed for titles such as Miss Feisty, Miss Playful, Miss Inspiring, Mr. Outgoing, Mr. Magical, Mr. Brave and more. Madalyn Starkey, Miss Teen Kentucky County Fair, was the emcee for the event.

Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant coordinator Stephanie Willhoite applauds the contestants during the pageant Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

