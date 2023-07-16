Emily West, 7, smiles at the judges with her mom, Taylor West, by her side during the Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant Saturday. She won the Miss Feisty award. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Abbey Willhoite, who holds the 2023 Miss Marion County Fair crown, puts a crown on Aliya White after she won the Miss Gorgeous award during the Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Rachael Connor holds her award after winning Miss Sassy during the Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Andy Bigelow waves to the crowd during the Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant Saturday. He won the Mr. Stunning award. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Although it was rainy and gloomy outside Saturday afternoon, the sun was shining bright in the Franklin County Extension Office during the Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant.
Seventeen contestants, both male and female of all ages, competed for titles such as Miss Feisty, Miss Playful, Miss Inspiring, Mr. Outgoing, Mr. Magical, Mr. Brave and more. Madalyn Starkey, Miss Teen Kentucky County Fair, was the emcee for the event.
"I couldn’t stop smiling," pageant coordinator Stephanie Willhoite said after the event.
Willhoite also coordinates Miss Franklin County Pre-Teen Pageant, and Tiny Miss and Mister Franklin County Fair Pageant.
"This is by far the most special pageant," Willhoite said.
She said she was inspired to do the pageant after attending the Clinton County Fair, which had a special needs pageant.
Emily Hockensmith, 14, gets encouragement from her mom, Chassy Goodrich, before taking the front of the room during the Franklin County Fair's Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant Saturday. She won the Miss Inspiring award. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
