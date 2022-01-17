With the 2-3 inches of snow Frankfort received Sunday night and into Monday morning, locals hit the hill at Highland Christian Church to get in some sledding before it melts.

The snowfall was the capital city's second bout of snow so far this season. 

The temperature will rise to 45 degrees Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain is likely Wednesday with a high of 47 degrees. There is a 30% chance of snow in the evening and overnight.

Sledding at Highland Christian Church — Jan. 17, 2022

011922_Sledding01_hb.jpg
011922_Sledding02_hb.jpg
011922_Sledding03_hb.jpg
011922_Sledding04_hb.jpg
011922_Sledding05_hb.jpg

