Franklin County could see some snow later tonight.
Tom Russell, director of the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, said Franklin County is under a winter weather advisory from 10 tonight until 1 p.m. Friday.
The possibility of 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the possibility of some isolated areas receiving more, could have negative impacts on travel Friday morning, Russell added.
“Road surface temps were 34.5 (degrees) when I checked last,” Russell said in an email Thursday afternoon.
Russell recommends everyone leave a little earlier for work tomorrow and allow extra travel time and stop distances in anticipation of slick spots on the roads.
Temperatures tonight are expected to drop from 35 degrees to 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service
Tomorrow, Frankfort can expect a high of 36 degrees and low of 27 degrees.
As of 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools had not made an announcement on whether schools will close.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.