Franklin County could see some snow later tonight.

Tom Russell, director of the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, said Franklin County is under a winter weather advisory from 10 tonight until 1 p.m. Friday.

The possibility of 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the possibility of some isolated areas receiving more, could have negative impacts on travel Friday morning, Russell added.

“Road surface temps were 34.5 (degrees) when I checked last,” Russell said in an email Thursday afternoon.

Russell recommends everyone leave a little earlier for work tomorrow and allow extra travel time and stop distances in anticipation of slick spots on the roads.

Temperatures tonight are expected to drop from 35 degrees to 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service

Tomorrow, Frankfort can expect a high of 36 degrees and low of 27 degrees. 

As of 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools had not made an announcement on whether schools will close.

