With snow showers in the forecast in the coming days, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 snowfighters are scheduled to report at midnight Friday.
The National Weather Service in Louisville is calling for a 50% chance of snow showers Friday night into Saturday with accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday night’s low temperature is expected near 31.
“Motorists should be mindful of the potential for slick spots and are encouraged to watch for plows on the roadway,” KYTC District 5 spokeswoman Stephanie Caros said.
Snow showers are expected Saturday and Sunday with highs both days predicted in the mid- to upper-30s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Minor accumulation is possible.
KYTC’s snow and ice information website, snowky.ky.gov, provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets, and videos on salt application and snow removal.
