INDIANAPOLIS — John Snyder, Transportation Committee Staff Administrator in the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission, was elected staff vice chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) at the 2023 Legislative Summit recently.

Snyder will become the staff chair at the 2024 Legislative Summit. NCSL, a bipartisan organization, serves the nation’s 7,386 legislators and more than 30,000 legislative staff.  

John Snyder

John Snyder

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription