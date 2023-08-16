INDIANAPOLIS — John Snyder, Transportation Committee Staff Administrator in the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission, was elected staff vice chair of theNational Conference of State Legislatures(NCSL) at the 2023 Legislative Summit recently.
Snyder will become the staff chair at the 2024 Legislative Summit.NCSL, a bipartisan organization, serves the nation’s 7,386 legislators and more than 30,000 legislative staff.
“As NCSL reaches its 50th anniversary in 2024, we have much to celebrate and of which to be proud. At the same time, there is much progress to be made,” Snyder said. “I want this organization, which has done so much for me and countless others, both personally and professionally, to continue to grow, thrive and serve the next generation of legislative staff.”
NCSL is the only national organization that provides training, professional growth opportunities and information sharing for legislators, sponsor meetings, training opportunities and publications. Legislative staffers are also eligible to be members of the NCSL standing committees, which address state policy issues and state-federal issues.
Snyder becomes one of seven officers (four legislators and three legislative staff members) on NCSL’s 63-memberExecutive Committee, which is elected yearly and includes both legislators and staff.
Holding both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the University of Louisville, Snyder has been part of the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission for more than 34 years.
Snyder has served on standing committees, staff chair and vice chair of both the Transportation Committee and the Natural Resources and Infrastructure Committee, as well as the Executive Committee.
He lives in Frankfort with his wife, Martha, with whom he has two grown children.
