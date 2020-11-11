Linda LaFontaine isn’t one who’s content to sit around the house, but as a substitute school cafeteria worker, she found herself doing just that because of COVID-19.
Then she began working at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store a few months ago.
“I see how much need there is,” she said. “I was going through some depression. I’m a substitute in the school system, something they don’t need right now. I came down here for the first time, and I’ve been here just about every day since.”
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is an international voluntary organization in the Roman Catholic Church that provides services to those in need.
The society was founded in 1833 and is active in more than 150 countries. Parishes establish conferences in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church is celebrating the 44th year of its conference, which runs a thrift store and emergency food pantry. The church takes up a collection once a month that goes to St. Vincent de Paul.
The thrift store is open three days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday — from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each day.
“We’d like to be open more if we could,” said LaFontaine, the store manager, “but we only have so many volunteers right now.”
Good Shepherd moved its St. Vincent de Paul operations out of the basement of Good Shepherd School on Wapping Street in 2009, when the church and property were being sold.
The thrift store is now at 315 Wallace Ave., near Holmes Street, in a building that had housed a television repair business.
"It’s good for us,” said President Steve Mims. “We were able to buy the property and everything around it. We were able to renovate the place to what it is today, a thrift store.”
The store sells a variety of items, including housewares, CDs, home décor, clothing, furniture, outerwear, bedding and mattresses.
“Everything we make in the store goes right back into Franklin County,” LaFontaine said. “This store is for everybody. You might find something great here. We get all kinds of things.”
Food is distributed three days a week, on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, in a building across the parking lot from the thrift store.
“Our numbers are in the 60s on Saturdays,” Mims said. “When you figure they’re feeding families, we’re feeding close to 2,000 people a month.”
The Good Shepherd conference buys food from God’s Pantry. It also picks up food from Kroger East, Kroger West, ALDI and Walmart that includes meat, fresh produce and baked goods, and Little Caesar’s donates pizzas two days a week.
The thrift store gives vouchers to those who need assistance, and the organization can also help people with rent, utilities and transportation. People requesting these services should call 502-227-8037, and those who need vouchers can go to the thrift store when it’s open.
Donations are accepted for the thrift store, but those donating need to call 502-227-8037 to schedule an appointment.
John Zolnowski Sr., helps with the running of the operations. Elaine Sims handles treasury issues, and Cindy Mims takes care of correspondence.
While the society serves those in need, it also helps others.
“When I leave here I feel really good,” volunteer Karen Pearl said. “I feel like I’ve done something to help someone. I don’t want credit for it, but I feel blessed to be able to do what I do.”
