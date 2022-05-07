The soggy weather didn't deter Derby goers from celebrating Saturday. Hundreds raced to Broadway to partake in the Downtown Derby Celebration.

Festivities kicked off at 8 a.m. and lasted all day despite intermittent drizzles. Earlier in the morning, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke to the crowd and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Mayor Layne Wilkerson proclaimed May 7 Dale and WanDale Robinson Day.

Also throughout the morning, children raced down the street in the YMCA Derby Dash and the Capital City Museum offered screen printing and do-it-yourself rose making for the derby winner’s blanket. The Kentucky Historical Society hosted stick horse races, derby hat making and jockey silks decorating on the Old Capitol lawn.

050722_DerbyCelebration_hb_web-5.jpg

Vincent Bozzell, 1, competes in the stick horse races sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society on the lawn of the Old Capitol during the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

At First Christian Church on Ann Street, there was face painting, crafts, games, pony rides and a bouncy house until noon.

There was also a giant mint julep selfie station, s’mores making, kettle corn and samples of both bourbon balls and root beer.

The old Good Shepherd School, located at 316 Wapping St., offered hobby horse making and the Western Hills High School choir entertained on the Broadway stage from 9:30 to 10 a.m. followed by John Harrod & Kentucky Wild Horse at 10 a.m.

Downtown Derby Celebration — May 7, 2022

The Pedal for the Posies, sponsored by WalkBike Frankfort, took place at noon on Broadway. Haygan Schoolfield, representing the Kentucky Coffeetree Café, took home the grand champion trophy.

The event was organized by Downtown Frankfort Inc. and Visit Frankfort.

