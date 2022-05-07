Vincent Bozzell, 1, competes in the stick horse races sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society on the lawn of the Old Capitol during the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Brianna Duvall, 9, balances on the train tracks while wearing a Derby hat she made with representatives from the Kentucky Historical Society during the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Children take off from the starting line during the YMCA's Derby Dash at the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kelly Everman is shocked to see Santa Russ Kennedy at the Mint Julep selfie station on St. Clair during the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Pedal for the Posies contestant Ella Abney, representing Completely Kentucky, races down Broadway during the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The soggy weather didn't deter Derby goers from celebrating Saturday. Hundreds raced to Broadway to partake in the Downtown Derby Celebration.
Festivities kicked off at 8 a.m. and lasted all day despite intermittent drizzles. Earlier in the morning, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke to the crowd and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Mayor Layne Wilkerson proclaimed May 7 Dale and WanDale Robinson Day.
Also throughout the morning, children raced down the street in the YMCA Derby Dash and the Capital City Museum offered screen printing and do-it-yourself rose making for the derby winner’s blanket. The Kentucky Historical Society hosted stick horse races, derby hat making and jockey silks decorating on the Old Capitol lawn.
At First Christian Church on Ann Street, there was face painting, crafts, games, pony rides and a bouncy house until noon.
There was also a giant mint julep selfie station, s’mores making, kettle corn and samples of both bourbon balls and root beer.
The old Good Shepherd School, located at 316 Wapping St., offered hobby horse making and the Western Hills High School choir entertained on the Broadway stage from 9:30 to 10 a.m. followed by John Harrod & Kentucky Wild Horse at 10 a.m.
Harper Barlow, 3, with assistance from Tara Cracraft, competes in the stick horse races sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society on the lawn of the Old Capitol during the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Children compete in the stick horse races sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society on the lawn of the Old Capitol during the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
