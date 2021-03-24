More than an inch of rain is expected over the next 48 hours.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, showers and possibly a thunderstorm is predicted for Thursday. Some storms may be severe.

The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts of ¾ to one inch possible. A daytime high of 69 is projected with winds out of the Southeast at 6-15 mph and gusts as high as 23 mph.

Rain will continue Thursday night with the possibility of a thunderstorm before 2 a.m. An overnight low of 51 is forecast with South winds of 15-18 mph and gusts as high as 26 mph. New rainfall amounts of ½ to ¾ of an inch are possible.

After a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m., the sun will return Friday with a high temp of 65.

