With a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm each day until Friday, this week is shaping up to be soggy.
According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, there is a 50% chance of precipitation after 9 tonight with an overnight low of 71.
There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night. New rainfall amounts between a tenth- and quarter-inch are expected during the day with a high temperature near 85. Between a quarter- and half-inch of precipitation is forecast Wednesday night with an overnight low of 70.
The NWS is predicting an 80% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm Thursday into Thursday night. Daytime highs will top out at 83 with new rainfall amounts between half- and three-quarters of an inch possible. Overnight lows will be around 67 with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunny skies will return Friday with a daytime high of 80 and an overnight low of 55.
