During the first in-person meeting since June 20, consulting firm 1898 & Co. presented the findings from its electric rate study to the Frankfort Plant Board.
Three sections of note were the change in FPB’s solar policy, adding a green energy tariff that would allow customers to purchase renewable energy credits (RECs), and policy and rate approaches for public electric vehicle charging stations.
Currently, FPB’s solar policy is a net metering approach, meaning that excess energy produced by a customer’s solar panels is purchased at the wholesale price by FPB from the customer.
While it is capped at 30 KW or less produced per system and available until a cap of 1% of annual system peak, 1898 & Co. representative Craig Brown said it could still have a negative effect on FPB’s customer base. If customers using solar are paid at the wholesale energy rate, that could put pressure on FPB to raise rates to make up for the shortfall from paying those customers.
“The people that don’t have solar, which are generally the people that can’t afford to put on solar, end up with increasing rates to cover the subsidy of the people who can afford to put solar on their home,” he explained.
Brown suggested a net billing approach, where the customers with solar panels would still be paid for excess energy they produced, albeit at a lower rate. Currently, the rate is $0.098 per KWh (kilowatt hour), while the recommended rate would be $0.034 per KWh.
The intention behind this, Brown said, was to discourage customers from putting in more solar panels than they need, while still assuring the customer is paid fairly for the energy they produce.
Green tariffs and RECs were also mentioned in the presentation. RECs are purchased by utility companies and then sold in blocks to its customers. The money made by selling RECs is then used to help fund more renewable energy projects.
Louisville Gas and Electric currently uses a green tariff system. It splits its blocks into two categories: residential/small commercial, with one block costing $5 and equaling roughly 1.26 RECs, and large commercial/industrial, with one block costing $13 and equaling roughly 4.2 RECs.
KyMEA has said it plans to implement its own system similar to Louisville Gas and Electric called Power Green Kentucky.
FPB General Manager Gary Zheng pointed out that customers can choose to purchase RECs from their utility provider and it is not a compulsory charge. Brown concurred, adding there was no reason not to have a green tariff.
“You’re providing a service to your customers, and the ones that want to will participate and the ones that don’t, won’t,” he said.
Finally, public electric vehicle charging stations were discussed. FPB has installed multiple level two charging stations, which add 18 to 28 miles of range per hour, and plans to install a level three charging station, which are designed to charge a battery to 80% in 20 to 40 minutes.
The City of Frankfort currently pays for the power used at the current charging stations in order for them to be free for users. However, once electric vehicles become more common and more people start using those stations, a fee will have to be introduced to offset the cost of energy.
Proposed rates for both level two and level three charging stations were presented by Brown. Level two stations would cost roughly 50 cents per KWh, while level three stations would cost roughly 40 cents per KWh.
Due to the high cost associated with installing the charging stations, $10,000 for level two stations and $45,000 for level three stations, Brown recommended that FPB not install more. Instead, because of the $5 billion of federal money allocated for a national electric vehicle charging network, he said FPB should wait for third party companies to come in and install them.
Additionally, he said, most people who live in the area who have electric vehicles already charge at home. While it would be as high as 50 cents per KWh to charge at a public station, the rate for charging at home would be 9 cents per KWh, the standard energy rate. Because of those savings, Brown said, residents will continue to charge at home.
“Almost everyone who owns an EV (electric vehicle) charges at home,” he said. “They come in and they plug them in. It’s way cheaper than using a public charging station. So, there’s not really as much of a need to have public charging stations for your residents.”
A possible rate increase during peak energy consumption hours was proposed as an incentive to keep customers from charging their vehicles at home during those peak hours. Those hours tend to be at 8 a.m. and between 4 and 5 p.m.
Travis McCullar, FPB’s chief electric engineer, summed up the report by saying it consisted of two groups: short-term, straightforward policies and more long-term policies.
Some of the proposals would require a comprehensive rate study, which FPB has not done in almost eight years. These studies typically take about three months to complete and cost approximately $75,000.
Because of the large amount of information presented by Brown, board member Stephen Mason recommended that the board take another look at the presentation during their April 19 meeting, to which the board agreed.
