Solarize Frankfort has extended the deadline for enrollment in its group-purchasing solar program until Sept. 11.

Due to ongoing interest, the deadline has been extended to allow more time for people to sign up for the program. So far this year Solarize Frankfort has helped 19 homeowners in the area install solar on their homes.

052923 Solarize Frankfort

A new solar array s expected to save an Indian Hills homeowner $63 per month on her electric bills and supply 95% of her net annual electricity needs. (State Journal file photo)

