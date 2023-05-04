The Kentucky Solar Energy Society (KYSES) will host a "Solar 101" workshop at the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office at 101 Lakeview Court in Frankfort at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Participants will learn about solar energy and Solarize Frankfort, a group-purchasing program making it easier and less expensive to install solar. Solarize Frankfort works with two pre-screened, vetted installers who offer participants bulk-purchase discounts (up to 15% off typical prices) for solar PV installations.

