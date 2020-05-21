Some local parks will reopen certain facilities with new guidelines at noon Friday.
“We are excited to be able to reopen our parks facilities for our residents to utilize,” said Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells. “However, we must continue to take our safety precautions to protect the health of our community even as we are able to reopen.”
The Juniper Hill Park tennis courts will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for singles play only. Only two players at a time will be allowed per court. Players must follow the rules and regulations posted at the courts.
The playground shelters and picnic areas at Juniper Hill Park remained closed and public restrooms are limited to portable facilities.
The walking trails and archery range at Upper Cove Spring Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. There is a limit of 10 archers on the range at a time.
At East Frankfort Park, the pickleball courts, dog park and disc golf course will reopen. Only single play is permitted on the pickleball courts. The dog park has a 10-person maximum limit. The disc golf goal baskets will remain covered to prevent contact and players are encouraged not to share equipment.
All other athletic fields, shelters and playgrounds at East Frankfort Park will remain closed. Portable restroom facilities are available.
Lakeview Park will open with regular hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The skate park is limited to 10 skaters and the dog park is limited to 10 dog owners at a time. Single play is permitted on the pickleball courts and disc golf players are reminded not to share equipment.
All athletic fields, shelters and the splashpad remain closed and there are no public restroom facilities.
All park-goers are asked to maintain six-feet of social distancing, wear a mask and practice effective hand washing and sanitizing following facility use. Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites staff will continue to monitor park usage and clean and disinfect park equipment on a regular basis.
“We want to thank our parks and emergency management staff for working diligently to reopen our parks with these safety guidelines,” Wells added.
“We hope you will get out and safely enjoy the holiday weekend while remembering the true meaning of Memorial Day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.