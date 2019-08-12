Some Peaks Mill Water District residents are still under a boil water advisory.
The boil water advisory, which has been in effect for some customers for about a week, is still in place for customers on Camp Pleasant, Mt. Vernon Road, Mt. Vernon Ridge, Gregory Woods, Kay's Branch, King Lane, Teresita, Harmony, Payton Ridge, Cedar Road, Union Ridge, Hamilton Lane, Oakland and Flintstone Road. The water district made the announcement through its Facebook page and the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management app, Ready Frankfort.
Water District Chairman Church Quarles said that the water district is now having trouble maintaining the level of chlorine in the system, which is the main issue the water district is looking to address now. The level is not high enough to call off the boil water advisory
Quarles said that workers believe that they have found a leak in the system, which began the boil water advisory, but the water district believes that the leak is actually helping move fresh water through the system and flush the lines. As of Monday afternoon, the leak was losing about 1,000 gallons an hour, he said.
While he could not say when the issues might be resolved, Quarles said that the water district is working "diligently" to fix them.
"We are trying to resolve this," Quarles said.
PMWD hasn't recently received a significant amount of reports about a foul smell or taste coming from the water, Quarles said. On the week of July 22, the water district received several reports of water having a bad smell or taste and believed the incidents to be related to the Jim Beam warehouse fire earlier last month.
Last week, some areas in the Peaks Mill Water District were placed under a boil water advisory due to a low level of chlorine in the water, following the effects of the Frankfort Plant Board's temporary switch to using free chlorine last month in an effort to make repairs to its own system.
Peaks Mill Water District buys its water from the Frankfort Plant Board, and the water goes between the two through water lines. Quarles said that the water district has a main connected to the Plant Board's main, like some other small water districts in Franklin County. Quarles said that essentially, if something affects the Plant Board's water, it could affect the water of all its customers, including water districts.
Quarles said that some bottled water is still available for Peaks Mill residents at the water district office from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, or at the Owenton Road Fire Station after hours.
During a boil water advisory, its recommended for water users to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute, or at three minutes in altitudes above 2,000 meters, according to the Franklin County Health Department.