Some areas of the Peaks Mill Water District remain under a boil water advisory following the Frankfort Plant Board's temporary switch to chlorine last month.
As of Thursday, the following roads in the Peaks Mill Water District are still under the advisory: Camp Pleasant, Mt. Vernon Road, Mt. Vernon Ridge, Gregory Woods, Kay's Branch, King Lane, Teresita, Harmony, Paytons Ridge, Cedar Road, Union Ridge, Hamilton Lane, Oakland and Flintstone Road.
The water district buys its water from the Frankfort Plant Board, which announced on July 27 that it was in the process of making necessary repairs to the chloramine feed process and had temporarily switched to using free chlorine in its drinking water.
Peaks Mill Water District Chairman Church Quarles said that workers planned to flush water lines on Thursday in hopes of relieving some of the issues that customers are experiencing. Since the week of July 22, some Peaks Mill Water District customers have reported that their water smells and tastes foul. The following week, the district issued boil water advisories due to the chlorine in its water.
"We are working diligently to rectify this," Quarles said.
Quarles said while he doesn't want to place blame on any one person, the issues are the result of debris making its way into the Kentucky River following a Jim Beam warehouse fire in Woodford County on July 2.
Some bottled water is still available for those affected by the water issues at the Peaks Mill Water District office, Quarles said. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
While some residents have posted comments on the water district's Facebook page asking about refunds for the water that they have received in the past few weeks, Quarles said that the board has not discussed any plans to offer a reimbursement at this time.