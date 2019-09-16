farmdale water district logo

All Farmdale Water District customers were placed on a boil water advisory on Wednesday. Now, some roads are off the advisory.

The roads no longer on the advisory, according to Ready Frankfort, are:

  • Bentwood Subdivision
  • Tyburn Lane — Aderly Lane — Devane Lane — Tamworth Lane 
  • Hampstead Lane
  • Crystal Creek Subdivision
  • Silver Creek Drive — Stoney Creek Drive — ShollowBrook
  • Glenbrook Drive — Cedar Creek Drive — Crystal Creek Drive
  • Old Lawrenceburg Road
  • Big Eddy/Johnson Road( Highway 1263)
  • Travis Circle — Big Eddy Beach — Johnson Drive
  • Huntington Woods Subdivision
  • Avenstoke Road
  • Hickory Ridge Road
  • Earthhaven Road — Salyers Lane — Tuttle Lane — Highway 1472
  • Crawford Road
  • Highway 151
  • Loops 1 and 2

Water must be boiled for three minutes before using it to cook or drink. See updates about the Farmdale Water District at its website, farmdalewaterdistrict.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription