All Farmdale Water District customers were placed on a boil water advisory on Wednesday. Now, some roads are off the advisory.
The roads no longer on the advisory, according to Ready Frankfort, are:
- Bentwood Subdivision
- Tyburn Lane — Aderly Lane — Devane Lane — Tamworth Lane
- Hampstead Lane
- Crystal Creek Subdivision
- Silver Creek Drive — Stoney Creek Drive — ShollowBrook
- Glenbrook Drive — Cedar Creek Drive — Crystal Creek Drive
- Old Lawrenceburg Road
- Big Eddy/Johnson Road( Highway 1263)
- Travis Circle — Big Eddy Beach — Johnson Drive
- Huntington Woods Subdivision
- Avenstoke Road
- Hickory Ridge Road
- Earthhaven Road — Salyers Lane — Tuttle Lane — Highway 1472
- Crawford Road
- Highway 151
- Loops 1 and 2
Water must be boiled for three minutes before using it to cook or drink. See updates about the Farmdale Water District at its website, farmdalewaterdistrict.com.