As of Friday afternoon, some roads had been lifted from the boil water advisory affecting many Peaks Mill Water District customers since this summer.
The areas lifted are Oakland Branch/Sharp Road and Cedar Creek in Owen County past the Kays Branch Junction, according to a PMWD Facebook post.
Customers from U.S. 127 North up to the Kays Branch Junction are still on the advisory.
Here are the areas still on the advisory:
- 4111 Peaks Mill Rd to 5125 Peaks Mill Road
- All of Old Peaks Mill Road
- All of Strohmeier Road including Stillwater Campground, Peaks Mill Road from 6700 Peaks Mill Road to Stillhouse Hollow
- All of Stillhouse Hollow Road and
- All of Indian Gap Road 3500 and above on Union Ridge
- All of Camp Pleasant
- Mt. Vernon Road
- Mt Vernon Ridge
- Gregory Woods
- Kays Branch
- King Lane
- Teresita
- Harmony
- Payton Ridge
- All of Bakers Branch
- 2890 Sullivan Lane and 2908 Sullivan Lane
- Cedar Creek Rd. ONLY between U.S. 127 North and Kays Branch junction including Marker Lane
For those under the advisory, water should be boiled for three minutes before drinking or using it to cook.