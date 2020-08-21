Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market

The Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market has opened ordering for the South Frankfort Food Share.

In its third year, the community-driven cooperative food-buying program allows folks to purchase healthy, locally produced, fresh food on a sliding scale.

“We make this cooperative food-buying program work by pooling our money and effort as a community, purchasing vegetables directly from farmers and working together to distribute vegetables to shareholders,” said Emma Fox, AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market.

One food share includes a variety of vegetables, plus easy recipes and storage and preparation tips.

Pricing is based on income and family size. Participants are asked to decide what to pay:

• $6 for those using SNAP/EBT cards

• $12 for those on the sliding income scale

• $30 for those with a higher income wanting to pay retail value

• $40 for those with additional resources wanting to support fresh, local food for all (This is called the Food Justice Share.)

“This cooperative buying program ensures that everyone who purchases a Food Share receives the same amount and quality of food. Whether you spend $6 on your SNAP/EBT card or $40 for the Food Justice Share, you take home the same food,” Fox added.

All food shares must be preordered at http://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/ or by visiting the Franklin County Farmers Market at River View Park on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Those using EBT/SNAP cards must come in person to market at the times listed above, call 502-604-0713 or email vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

Online ordering is open for the first South Frankfort Food Share until Aug. 29. The pickup date is Tuesday, Sept. 1. The ordering period for the Tuesday, Sept. 29 event is Sept. 15-26. Pickup times for both events is from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Kings Center, 202 E. Third St.

