South Frankfort Presbyterian Church will host "Music Appreciation 101" at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the church located at 224 Steele St. The class is free and open to the public. The class will be led by Roland Herzel, organist at the church since 1970.

Herzel began assimilating the sounds of music starting with classical albums his parents purchased before he was born. From the time he came home from the hospital in 1944 he had Beethoven, Brahms and Tchaikovsky in his ears.

