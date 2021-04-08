Adrienne Southworth

Adrienne Southworth

Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, will be the featured speaker at Wednesday's Rotary Club of Frankfort meeting.

The meeting is virtual and starts at noon.

For more information, please call 502-330-5835 or email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription