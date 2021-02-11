An early-morning fire that displaced six people was likely caused by a space heater, fire officials said.
Frankfort Fire and EMS firefighters were called to a home on Pleasant Hill Drive, located off Reilly Road east of Wilkinson Boulevard, around 4 a.m. Thursday for a report of a structure fire, Chief Wayne Briscoe said.
All six residents, five adults and one child, had evacuated the house before firefighters arrived, he said, and none was injured.
The fire was contained to a garage that had been converted to a bedroom, he said.
“Preliminarily it looks like it may be an auxiliary heating device in the room,” Briscoe said of the cause. “We’re still investigating.”
The fire spread slightly into the kitchen, he said. The front half of the one-story, single-family residence received heavy smoke damage, while the rear received lighter smoke damage.
“We ranked it as moderate damage,” he said.
Briscoe said firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.
Freezing rain and ice, he said, appeared to be unrelated to the fire but caused some minor issues in the response.
“The weather played a slight role in our ability to get there, but (firefighters) had a good aggressive attack” and extinguished the fire quickly, Briscoe said.
Briscoe said firefighters responded to about six calls overnight regarding downed utility lines or trees caused by the ice storm.
