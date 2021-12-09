The Franklin County Fiscal Court Park Committee met Tuesday to review the Lakeview Park master plan, decide on whether or not to receive it and discuss where and when a public hearing will take place, allowing the community to provide input on the plan.
After much heated debate over indoor swimming facilities, tennis courts and the driving range, the committee settled on presenting the initial master plan presented at its Nov. 9 meeting to the public for comment. The meeting will be sometime in mid-January.
Although it was listed as the most wanted amenity at the park, an indoor swimming facility was not added to the master plan. Phil Parnin of PROS Consulting said it had been omitted from both the initial and second master plan because it did not meet criteria set forth by the county, such as generating enough revenue.
“Indoor aquatic centers, by themselves, have a difficult time generating revenue, unless there is a very large, sustainable user group within that area,” he told the committee. “Otherwise, they have to coincide within a building with multiple amenities, typical of what you would see of a multi-generational indoor community and recreation center nowadays that are anywhere from 45,000 on up in square footage.”
Parnin added that including an indoor swimming center would increase the cost of the project, “well beyond what we’ve discussed up to this point.”
Franklin County School Superintendent Mark Kopp mentioned the importance of an accessible indoor aquatic center, saying the schools' swim teams have to go to neighboring counties to practice.
“Right now, we have to send our swimming teams to Shelby County and to Woodford County so that they can practice,” Kopp explained. “So, we’re sending two really good swimming teams outside of our district to even practice.”
Parnin took time to remind the committee of recommendations his group made for the county to use additional county-owned park land for an indoor aquatic center in the future, possibly in conjunction with another party.
“There’s a potential for a partnership with a hotel to actually have that as their amenity, and potentially offer opportunities to those who are not just staying there, if it’s an aquatic center of significant size,” Parnin said. “So the county would be able to provide it through partnership and not have to bear all of the costs associated with it.”
One thing that did make the second master plan was the addition of six tennis courts. Judge-Executive Huston Wells defended its addition from comments by Fourth District Magistrate Scotty Tracy, who pointed out the courts were not as desirable by the community. Tracy also mentioned that the committee has been told tennis, as a whole, is on the decline.
“We’ve had a professional of this firm and a professional of Brandsetter Carroll, both made the comment that tennis is a dying sport,” Tracy said.
Wells said even though it’s not the most desired aspect of the park, according to votes from the public, it is still not the least desired, and thus deserved to be included.
“So if you go down to what those that took this survey said were the least important,” Wells stated, “the lowest is tennis courts, for least important, as well as an amphitheater. So, obviously, it was important to people in this community, if we’re listening to people in the community.”
The second master plan included changes to the golf driving range as well, including lengthening it from 270 yards to 300 yards and moving it slightly. The initial plan had shortened it to provide parking closer to the planned 160,000-square-foot “fieldhouse” at the center of the park.
In an October planning session, the idea was floated of getting rid of the park’s driving range. Following a massive public outcry, the decision was made to keep it, as well as to add netting on three sides to keep golf balls from going into the road. It currently has no netting.
Tempers flared between Wells, Tracy and Magistrate Michael Mueller throughout the meeting. When debating which master plan to present to the public, Wells claimed Tracy and Mueller were trying to side-step public opinion by not allowing the changes made in the second plan to be subject to public discussion.
“Public input means public input,” he stated. “It doesn’t mean, ‘This is it, you don’t get to say anything.’ Public input means public input.”
Wells further accused both of the magistrates of acting selfish by choosing to go with the initial plan and not the second plan.
“I don’t understand you guys,” Wells told them. “I thought you guys were more amenable to listening to what the people want, not what you want.”
However, in an exchange with Shannon Creasy and Randy Royer of Hitchcock Design Group, who were hired to design and present the master plans, Mueller clarified where input for each plan came from.
“The original master plan that you all provided to us was created from (public) input and regional needs, correct?” Mueller asked.
“Correct,” Creasy and Royer responded.
“And, so, this second plan that we have here,” Mueller continued, “all the additions just came from staff and the judge, right?”
“It came from you all, too,” Wells interjected, before Creasy or Royer could answer.
The park committee met Nov. 18 to submit changes for the master plan. Wells, Tracy and Mueller were all in attendance, and each gave ideas for what to change about the plan.
Mueller and Wells are also both running for the seat of Franklin County Judge-Executive.
An additional idea floated by Hitchcock Design Group involved partnering with Franklin County High School, which is just to the west of Lakeview Park, and utilizing currently unused land for programs such as a disc golf course and a cross country course. Kopp was opposed to the idea, as there are tentative plans to build a new school building on that land.
“One thing they teach you in superintendent school,” Kopp said, “is if you’re a school district and you have land, one thing you don’t ever do is give up land, especially land where you’re going to potentially rebuild and do a new Franklin County High School at some point.”
“That piece of property has kinda been earmarked,” he continued. “The current building has been there since the 1950s. It is still a really solid building, but within 10-15 years, I would imagine that that project is gonna have to happen.”
A date for a future park committee meeting allowing the public to comment on the master plan has yet to be officially set, but the committee mentioned a possible meeting during the second or third week in January.
