Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Frankfort resident to the Kentucky Arts Council.

Marcheta Sparrow, a consultant, will serve on the council.

She replaces Sallie Lanham, whose term expired.

Sparrow will serve a term expiring on Nov. 18, 2025.

