The Punktuators win Spellapalooza X title

The Punktuators, from left, Lin Teachey, Ben Mentzer and Erin Mentzer and team sponsor Rep. Joe Graviss (D-Versailles) show off the Spellapalooza X trophy. They beat the Banker Bees sponsored by Whitaker Bank in the opening round of the finals. Proceeds from the night's festivities benefit Thorn Hill Learning Center.

Beelieve it — Spellapalooza is back!

After a two-year absence because of COVID, the annual spelling bee to benefit the Thorn Hill Education Center will return Friday.

